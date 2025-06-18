Crystal Palace will be returning after a history-making win against Manchester City in the FA Cup Final and before entering their first-ever Champion's League season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool earned their place by claiming their 20th Premier League title under the tutelage of Arne Slot.

If you want to be there at the ground this August, here's what you need to know.

Buy Community Shield hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

What is the Community Shield?

The Community Shield is a charity match that marks the start of the new domestic season.

Taking place at Wembley Stadium, it sees the two champions of the previous season face off for the chance to score an early win for their side.

Previously called the Charity Shield, the proceeds of the match go to a series of community initiatives and foundations around the country. Plus, the ticket and programme revenue gets split between the 124 FA Cup clubs who then give it to charities of their choice.

The match was founded back in 1908 as a way of having the Football League First Division champions play the Southern League champions. Known then as The Football Association Charity Shield, the first ever match was played by Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers.

Who will play the Community Shield 2025?

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Every year, the Community Shield match is played between the winners of the previous Premier League and the FA Cup Champions.

This year, that means Crystal Palace and Liverpool will face off under the Arch of Wembley Stadium.

This August, the clash for the Community Shield will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, where all the great football battles take place. Here are the official details of the match:

10th Aug 2025 – London, Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium is accessible via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail. To grab yourself a discount on train tickets, try shopping around at Trainline.com.

How to get Community Shield 2025 tickets

Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Normally, tickets for matches like this are sold through the two playing clubs – Crystal Palace and Liverpool – so to grab a spot you’ll need either a membership or login for one of them.

Tickets on the club websites are not live yet, but will go on sale later this summer. However, if you’re desperate to get a ticket now, you can always find hospitality available at Seat Unique. These packages get you a guaranteed spot in the stands, plus additional access to bars and food areas, however, they are far more costly than the average seat.

Another option is to look at sites like LiveFootballTickets. While we don't usually advise re-sale sites, this particular one has a 4.7 rating on TrustPilot and confirms on its website that they "work only with verified sellers and offer full refunds if tickets are invalid". However, we'd still suggest keeping in mind that these spaces are being sold by individuals and usually for a higher price than standard sale.

How much do Community Shield tickets cost?

Last year’s Community Shield tickets cost between £30 and £55 for standard adult entry, so this year’s is likely to be the same.

However, if you’ve decided to buy through Seat Unique, prices start at £399 for the Crystal Palace Taphouse and Liverpool Taphouse areas, or you can pay £999 for a private box.

Buy Community Shield hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Ad

Make sure you also check out the best pre-theatre dinner London, our guide to the best immersive dining London experiences, plus how to get cheap theatre tickets.