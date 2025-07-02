But now that all of the episodes have been released and we've witnessed the latest stage of Riri's journey, will we see her return in a second season, or is this another one-and-done MCU show?

Read on for everything you need to know about Ironheart season 2.

Will there be an Ironheart season 2?

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams in Ironheart. Marvel Studios

We don't yet know whether Ironheart will be back for a season 2, as the show has not currently been officially renewed.

Of course, this doesn't mean we won't see the character again soon - in fact, Dominique Thorne has teased that "the odds might be in our favour" when it comes to Riri making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Thorne made the comment when speaking with The Direct, while she also addressed the future of the series with the same publication.

When asked whether she knew anything about season 2, she said "not yet", but in terms of what she would like one to explore were it to be confirmed, she elaborated, saying: "Actually don't think I can even say that without spoiling everything... I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in season 1."

She continued: "I think this time around, once again, her mind is opened about what actually exists in the world, realising that it's so much bigger than what she thought even in her hometown, that things are so much bigger and there's a lot more going on than she ever cared to know or to understand.

"So now that she does know what's out there, what does she choose? And, when she makes a choice, we know that she'll commit. And so what does that look like for her to lean into the total left-field option of what we would expect from her? I think that would be pretty cool."

But will we get to see any of that come to the screen in an Ironheart season 2? For now, we will have to wait for any further news, but we will update this page as we get it.

When would a potential Ironheart season 2 be released?

Ironheart Marvel Studios

As Ironheart has yet to be renewed, it's hard to say exactly when season 2 would arrive. On the one hand, we would say there is precedent that we could be in for a long wait.

This series only arrived almost three years after Riri's last appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Marvel has been open about trying to limit its output each year, to focus on quality over quantity.

Also, the only live-action MCU series to have returned for a second season in the Disney+ era has been Loki, which took over two years between its seasons.

However, there are also some reasons to be hopeful that, should the show be renewed, Marvel would try to expedite production.

The company has recently shifted its approach to TV, with Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios, pressing his focus on trying to get to a place of yearly releases.

He told Collider: "I really want to create television shows that feel like shows. So, part of that is creating a seasonal cadence that people can rely on."

When it comes to live-action shows, this approach is most likely to come to fruition with Daredevil: Born Again, the second season of which is currently filming, with a 2026 release date on the cards.

Of course, Ironheart may require a level of CGI that that show doesn't, given Riri's titular Iron suit. Therefore, we'd imagine that a 2027 release date still seems most likely.

We will keep this page updated if and when we get any further information.

Who would star in a potential Ironheart season 2?

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams in Marvel's Ironheart. Marvel / Disney

As Ironheart has yet to be renewed for season 2, we don't yet know which of the cast members would be back.

However, we would certainly expect Dominique Thorne to be back as Riri Williams, while Lyric Ross would also likely return as her AI NATALIE.

We will update this page as and when we get any updates.

Is there a trailer for a potential Ironheart season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Ironheart season 2 yet, as the show hasn't been renewed, let alone started filming on new episodes.

For now, you can rewatch one of the trailers for season 1 here, and we will make sure to add any new season 2 footage in as and when it is released.

Marvel's Ironheart is available to stream on Disney+.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.