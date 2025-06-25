The MIT tech whizz returns to her hometown of Chicago in the Disney+ series, where she quickly crosses paths with a magically empowered gangster named Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos).

Over the course of the series, we'll see magic and technology collide in dramatic fashion as Riri attempts to find her place in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you're excited for the next episode of Ironheart on Disney+, read on for more detail about the show's release schedule.

When is Marvel's Ironheart episode 4 out?

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams in Marvel's Ironheart. Marvel / Disney

Marvel's Ironheart episode 4 will be released on Disney+ UK on Wednesday 2nd July 2025, along with episodes 5 and 6.

The series is airing across two Tuesday nights in the US, with three episodes being released in each batch.

However, the time difference means that UK-based fans won't be able to tune in until the early hours of Wednesday morning – and of course, most will wait until later that day.

That means spoilers may be circulating, so be vigilant until you've had a chance to get caught up.

How many episodes are in Marvel's Ironheart?

There are six episodes in Marvel's Ironheart in total.

That puts the series on an equal footing to previous Marvel originals on Disney+, such as Loki, Moon Knight and Ms Marvel.

Marvel's Ironheart release schedule

Marvel's Ironheart will be released on Tuesday nights in the US and Wednesday mornings in the UK, with the series to be available exclusively on Disney+.

Here's the full Ironheart release schedule:

Ironheart episode 1 – Take Me Home - Wednesday 25th June (UK)

Ironheart episode 2 – Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up? - Wednesday 25th June (UK)

Ironheart episode 3 – We in Danger, Girl - Wednesday 25th June (UK)

Ironheart episode 4 – Bad Magic - Wednesday 2nd July (UK)

Ironheart episode 5 – Karma's a Glitch - Wednesday 2nd July (UK)

Ironheart episode 6 – The Past Is the Past - Wednesday 2nd July (UK)

Marvel's Ironheart is available to stream on Disney+.

