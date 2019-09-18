Meet the cast of Winter Love Island

Love Island is back soon – far sooner than you might think.

The ITV2 goliath has since confirmed that an additional series will be on at the start of the year, sending our singletons out to South Africa to crack on and couple up.

Casting to find the ideal set of islanders for the brand new winter version started almost immediately after Love Island series five finished – with those looking to beat the post-Christmas blues with a trip to South Africa having until November 30th to apply.

Looking to make your application stand out from the crowd? We asked a set of former Islanders on how to make it on the show.

Although you still have plenty of time to get your application in, rumours have already started swirling about who could be jetting out to South Africa for a Winter romance…

Who has been rumoured for Winter Love Island?

Ellis Iyayi

Iyayi was the first rumoured Islander for our winter series – and the fitness instructor/model seems to be perfect Love Island fodder, having posed for ASOS, Nike and JD Sports.

The Leeds-native was reportedly head-hunted for the series, according to The Sun.

“Ellis is over the moon about it – he’s had to be sworn to secrecy about it but he’s been in to meet producers a few times and they love him – he can’t wait to get in the villa,” a source explained.

“Ellis is exactly what the show is looking for and he ticks all the boxes – he will make great television.”

However, Iyayi himself has seemingly rubbished the rumours, writing on his Instagram, “Working and just across this geeza apparently going on Love Island – this is all new to me, fake news guys, sorry to let you down.”

He added: “My Lord, who ever sold this fake s*** hope you’ve made your money.”

A spokesperson for Love Island declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Love Island returns to ITV 2 in January 2020