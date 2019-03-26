The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 episode 4: meet the bakers

Our fourth helping of the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off sees another varied line-up enter the tent.

Journalist Jeremy Paxman will battle it out against hapless comedian Joe Wilkinson, former Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay and Made in Chelsea mainstay Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo for Stand Up To Cancer.

As with their civilian counterparts, the bakers will have to complete a signature, a technical and a showstopper challenge set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, while hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding oversee proceedings.

But will our contestants be able to cook up a storm, or will it just be a recipe for disaster in the style of James Acaster?

Here’s the low-down on the contestants…

Jeremy Paxman

Age: 68

Journalist Jeremy Paxman is best known for his scathing and unforgiving interviews during his tenure on Newsnight, and no-nonsense attitude as Quizmaster on University Challenge.

Since leaving Newsnight in 2015, Paxman has returned for a number of political specials on Channel 4, and interviewed Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May ahead of the 2017 UK general election.

Joe Wilkinson

Age: 43

Twitter: @gillinghamjoe

Award-winning comedian Joe Wilkinson is best-known for his regular appearance as a panellist on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, showcasing his usual brand of surreal, deadpan humour.

In addition to his two major stand-up tours, Wilkinson has acted in several TV shows – most recently in Netflix hit Sex Education and Ricky Gervais’s After Life.

Sally Lindsay

Age: 45

Twitter: @sally_lindsay

Although she made a name for herself as the downtrodden Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, Sally Lindsay was originally a comedy actress, having appeared with friend Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights.

As well as starring in Mount Pleasant, Still Open All Hours and Ordinary Lines, she was one of the driving forces behind popular detective series Scott & Bailey, alongside co-star Suranne Jones.

Georgia Toffolo

Age: 24

Twitter: @ToffTalks

Originally a star on Made in Chelsea, Toff became the nation’s sweetheart when she won the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Since her jungle win, she has since become a fashion presenter for This Morning, and presented backstage at the 2018 National Television Awards.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4