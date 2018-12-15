Stacey Dooley has been crowned the champion of Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have won Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The documentary maker put her head in her hands in shock as Tess Daly announced her as the winner of the 16th series of Strictly.

Stacey and Kevin beat Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts in the grand final, which saw every couple dazzle with three dances each.

The winning duo performed the Foxtrot to High Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck for their Judges’ Pick, which scored them 39, and Bruno gushed: “When I first saw this, I said, ‘Watch this girl because she’s a contender’ – and you proved me right.”

They chose to do their Showdance to Land of a Thousand Dances by Jessica Mauboy and it brought the house down, but only scored 36 thanks to an eight from Craig. Kevin said: “I expect it from Craig in every final I’ve been in. One day I’ll impress you Craig. Every year.”

And finally their Favourite dance was revealed as the Paso Doble to Malaguena by Brian Setzer, which also scored them 39.

Stacey had long been one of the favourites to win the series and despite scoring bottom of the leaderboard in the final, the public clearly adored her and that showed in the votes.

She said: “Kev, you know how highly I think of you, you’re the biggest gent. It’s no coincidence you’ve been in the final as many times as you have, you’re patient and talented and your choreography is second to none.”

Kevin, who has been in the final five times but has never won until now, said: “Thank you so much, not just for being so amazing and dancing so well, but for being the most wonderful person to work with… you’ve worked so hard with a massive smile on your face, you’re so lovely and I think the world of you.”