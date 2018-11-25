Strictly’s Oti, Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Cheryl strut their stuff in first The Greatest Dancer teaser

As Strictly Come Dancing struts towards its final few weeks a brand new BBC dance competition is just gearing up to get going, with new format The Greatest Dancer releasing its first teaser trailer this weekend.

The series is essentially X Factor for dance, with a “host of talent” from across different disciplines (ballet, jazz, hip hop, Bollywood etc) competing in auditions in front of three “captains,” who will in turn whittle down the contestants before the live shows where they’ll mentor one collection of acts.

And in this new teaser we get to see those captains show off their own moves, with pop star Cheryl, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse and Broadway star (and Glee actor) Matthew Morrison strutting their stuff in quick clips (very quick, in Oti’s case – we barely see her!).

Joining them in the new footage there’s also hosts Jordan Banjo (a member of Britain’s Got Talent-topping dance troupe Diversity) and Alesha Dixon, who has both appeared and judged on Strictly Come Dancing as well as her current role on Britain’s Got Talent.

In other words, the whole thing’s a smorgasbord of reality-show veterans on board – but according to the captains, the show is still it’s own thing.

“The great thing about The Greatest Dancer is that we put the power into the audience’s hands,” Cheryl said in a release.

“It is unlike any other show out there,” agreed Matthew Morrison.

“I’m looking for something that is really extraordinary, something that’s going to represent the genre that it’s from and get everybody excited,” Oti concluded.

The eight-part series is co-created by X Factor production company Syco Entertainment and Thames, and is set to air in early 2019.