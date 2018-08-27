Accessibility Links

Robbie Williams admits deal to include wife Ayda was what finally convinced him to do The X Factor

Robbie Williams has been asked to join the X Factor judging panel multiple times in the past – so what convinced him this was the year to do it?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the former Take That star admits it was bringing in his wife Ayda Field as part of the deal…

“Genuinely it was the Ayda card. Genuinely,” he told ITV’s Lorraine show. “You know, I thought about doing it often but I have been really, really busy with my own career and then Ayda got a call in the car from Nigel the producer of the show and said do you think Rob will do it if you do it too?

“And instantly, I was like that makes complete sense – I’m totally in.”

Since the new judging line-up was announced, some X Factor fans have been wondering what qualifies US actress Ayda for a place on the panel – but perhaps they’ll see the two-for-one deal as worth it now they know that’s what finally got Robbie on board.

The new series of The X Factor launches on Saturday 1st September at 8pm and continues the next day at the same time

