Love Island’s Hayley asks “what’s an earlobe?” during raunchy game of dares

Love Island’s Hayley asks “what’s an earlobe?” during raunchy game of dares

Toes, faces and chests are licked in tonight's episode. It's probably not one to watch with your mum

Love Island episode 8 2018

There are many things that Love Island‘s Hayley Hughes hasn’t heard of: Brexit, auras, spirituality.

But in Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 show, she outdoes herself during a rather raunchy game of dares between the islanders.

When tasked with licking Adam’s earlobe, her response is simply: “What’s an earlobe?”

That’s almost so good it’s worth repeating: Hayley asks the islanders what an earlobe is.

Love Island episode 8 2018
Love Island episode 8 2018 (ITV)

During the game, things get rather steamy when there’s a four-way kiss between new boys Josh and Charlie and girls Samira and Hayley. Crikey.

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

In the Beach Hut, Charlie comments: “I’ve got to admit, that is not the first four way kiss I’ve had, I can’t lie.”

Also, Josh is told to lick Samira’s toe, Laura and Niall lick faces and Eyal is tasked with sucking Megan’s finger – although just decides to kiss her instead.

Love Island episode 8 2018
Love Island episode 8 2018 (ITV)

Before you feel too sorry for Alex, Megan is also dared to cover his face in lipstick by kissing him, while Rosie is also dared to lick food from Alex’s chest.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in the situation where five or six pretty girls have been licking honey off my chest,” comments Alex later. “So there was definitely something new in that!”

Surely that’s another Bafta in the bag?

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

Love Island Eyal and Megan, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

