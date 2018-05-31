Accessibility Links

That Britain’s Got Talent crew member turned up on stage AGAIN in Thursday’s semi-final

When the semi-final kicked off, BGT hilariously referenced *that* gaffe from last night

Britain's Got Talent intro Thursday semi-final

We thought we’d seen the last of that misplaced stage crew member on Britain’s Got Talent.

But Thursday night’s live semi-final show hilariously referenced the gaffe during the show’s opening number. In an all-singing, all-dancing routine to kick-off the show, the announcer welcomed Declan Donnelly to the stage.

However, when the huge stage doors parted who should be stood behind them but that now-infamous stage hand.

It was during Wednesday night’s semi-final when kids magical dance group Acrocadabra finished their routine with a flourish, they pulled a cloth off a box to reveal that the boy inside had magically disappeared.

But they also inadvertently revealed a member of the ITV show’s production team half-crouched behind the prop – with a look of shock on his face. Oops.

Maybe he’ll be this year’s Wildcard act?

Britain’s Got Talent airs 7.30pm every day this week on ITV

