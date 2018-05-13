Accessibility Links

The most memorable moments of Eurovision 2018

From a stage invasion to Graham Norton's catty commentary, here's what you might have missed

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest is done and dusted, having come to a close in dramatic fashion during an action-packed Grand Final.

From a stage invasion to Graham Norton’s catty commentary, here are some of the most memorable moments from the musical spectacular in Lisbon.

Ukraine opened the show in dramatic fashion

Who doesn’t kick start their day by rising from what looks like a piano coffin, before playing a flaming piano?

Graham Norton made some cutting comments about Spain’s Alfred and Amaia

Alfred and Amaia Eurovision 2018
Alfred and Amaia Eurovision 2018 (BBC/EBU)

The commentator revealed to audiences that the Spanish contestants had been in a real-life relationship for about three months ahead of the song contest.

“I give it a month,” he declared, and everyone loved it.

An Irish fan had the BEST reaction to Slovenia’s mid-performance break

Singer Lea Sirk stopped the music to get the crowd involved, but an Irish fan in the audience seemed less than impressed.

Irish Fan Slovenia Eurovision 2018
An Irish fan reacts to Slovenia’s mid performance break at Eurovision 2018 (BBC/EBU)

He was instantly heralded as the internet’s newest hero.

Everyone made the same joke about Estonia’s outstanding gown

There’s quite the story behind Elina Nechayeva’s dress, but everyone had just one thing to say about it.

There was a stage invasion during the UK’s performance

The singer was ninth on stage during the Grand Final, held at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, but her performance was disrupted by an unknown individual, who jumped on stage, grabbed her microphone and began shouting into it.

Everyone thought she was very brave and handled the whole thing brilliantly, though.

Australia’s commentator had quite the reaction to the whole thing

Be warned, there’s some strong language involved.

People thought the Czech Republic’s Mikolas Josef looked very familiar

The Lie to Me singer bounced around the stage with a backpack and everyone felt as though he reminded them of someone…

And they were really confused about Australia

Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

We’ve got the answer right here.

Denmark gave everyone serious Viking vibes

Not to be confused with the Stevie Wonder song of the same name, Denmark’s Higher Ground was written by Niclas Arn and Karl Eurén.

Taking as its subject matter the Viking Magnus Erlendsson, who defied his king and refused to fight in battle, the song is a call to put violence aside and instead resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

Everyone totally got the viking theme, but perhaps not in quite the way the songwriters would have wished.

And it had a bit of a Game of Thrones vibe too.

Hungary stage dived

AWS capped off an energetic performance with a scream and a stage dive. As you do.

Moldova’s bizarre dance routine involving doors made everyone very happy

Fans were thrilled with DoReDoS’ performance, which featured a LOT of doors being opened and shut.

Greece’s representative made an awful La La Land joke

It’s been more than a year since the infamous Oscars slip up, but Greece’s jury representative thought it’d be really funny to crack a La La Land style joke when delivering her douze points.

It went down like a lead balloon.

And the viewer vote changed EVERYTHING

The juries had crowned Austria’s Cesar their winner, but the public vote put Israel’s Netta and her indecipherable lyrics in the top spot.

