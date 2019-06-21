Netflix July 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

This July, we journey once again to Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down for Stranger Things 3.

It’s a banner month for the streaming service, with the final ever season of Orange is the New Black also arriving, alongside another round of Queer Eye (that’s four seasons in a year and a half for anyone who’s counting).

On top of this, there’s a load of Netflix Original films, including Point Blank, a thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo, and the Chris Evans led The Red Sea Diving Resort. It’s his first role since handing over his Captain America shield to Mackie in Avengers: Endgame, so we’re expecting big things.

And, as per usual, there are a lot of great non-original films coming, too, including Bridesmaids, A Simple Favour, Girls Trip and In Bruges.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in July.

Monday 1st July

The Hunger Games Series All four films centred on the Battle Royale teen drama starring Jennifer Lawrence

Blindspotting Comedy drama about an ex-con trying who witnesses a white police officer gun down a black man

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room The comedian’s latest comedy special

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s beloved cartoon musical

Bridesmaids Two rivals at a wedding (Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne) compete to lead the Bridal party

It’s Complicated A couple (Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin) reignite the spark in their relationship late in life, years after their divorce

Zero Dark Thirty Jessica Chastain puts in the leg-work to track down and kill Osama Bin Laden

The Adjustment Bureau A sci-fi romance starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt

Thursday 4th July

Stranger Things 3 The gang are back to face yet more danger from the invading forces of the Upside Down

Atomic Blonde Charlize Theron stars as an undercover MI6 agent in Berlin in this Cold War thriller

Girls Trip Tiffany Haddish was the breakout star from this 2017 comedy about a group of best friends who go on a wild one in New Orleans

Friday 5th July

Tuesday 9th July

Derry Girls: season 1 Top notch sitcom about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s

Friday 12th July

Point Blank An emergency room nurse (Anthony Mackie) teams up with an inured murder suspect (Frank Grillo) after his pregnant wife is kidnapped

Poms Diane Keaton stars in a comedy about a group of women at a retirement community form a cheerleading squad

Taco Chronicles A Netflix food-umentary series all about the almighty taco

After A university-bound teen sparks up a relationship with a bad boy with a dark secret (original film featuring Selma Blair)

The Theory of Everything Stephen Hawking biopic starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones

You Me Her: season 4 Emma, Jack and Izzy negotiate suburban life on the road toward parenthood

Bonus Family: season 3 Martin adjusts to life with a new partner and a baby

Extreme Engagement A couple explore eight cultures’ marriage traditions in one year as they prepare to be wed

Blown Away A glassblowing competition show, in which contestants create sculptures for the chance to win $60,000

Saturday 13th July

Sully The true story of the pilot (Tom Hanks) who landed a plane on New York’s Hudson river

Tuesday 16th July

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein A mockumentary starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play

Sunday 14th July

A Simple Favour A crime caper about a small town vlogger (Anna Kendrick) who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious new friend (Blake Lively)

Thursday 18th July

Secret Obsession A young woman returns to a life she doesn’t remember as she recuperates from a traumatic experience in this original film

Friday 19th July

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019 Jerry Seinfeld picks up Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Eddie Murphy and more for his chat show

Queer Eye: season 4 The fab five return to Kansas City, Missouri for another round of physical and emotional makeovers

Last Chance U: Indy part 2 Return to the intense junior college football (American) program at Independence Community College

Money Heist: part 3 The Spanish series about a group of thieves is back

Wednesday 24th July

The Great Hack Documentary exploring how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolise the dark side of social media after the 2016 US presidential election

Gotham: season 5 Bruce Wayne’s origin story comes full circle in this final run

Thursday 25th July

Workin’ Moms: season 2 Kate, Frankie, Anne and Ian attempt to get their work-life balance just right

Another Life Astronauts head out on an expedition in search of alien life

Friday 26th July

Orange is the New Black: Season 7 Piper attempts to re-assimilate into normal life, while Taystee returns to Litchfield following her conviction for murdering a guard

Sugar Rush: season 2 Contestants race against the clock to bake tasty treats

Monday 29th July

Spotlight Oscar-winning drama about a group of journalists in Boston who uncovered a paedophilia scandal in the Catholic church

Whitnet Cummings: Can I Touch It? The comedian makes her Netflix debut

Tuesday 30th July

In Bruges Two Irish hitmen (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) escape to the picturesque Belgian town after a hit goes wrong

Wednesday 31st July

The Letdown: season 2 Aussie comedy about a mother of a two-month-old who joins a new-parents support group

The Red Sea Diving Resort Chris Evans leads this film inspired by real life rescue missions, which sees a group of Mossad agents and Ethiopians who smuggled thousands of refugees to Israel