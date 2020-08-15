Which Disney character are you? Take our quiz to find out!

Disney was a key part of everyone’s childhood growing up – and will raise generations to come thanks to new services such as Disney+.

Everyone is enamoured with Mickey, Minnie, and co – but of the entire Disney gang, who do you think you would be?

It is one of life’s great questions and with the success of the likes of Frozen and Pixar movies, the Disney character roster is only going to grow. So honest opinions, which of these larger-than-life characters are you most like? Main man Mickey Mouse? Daisy Duck, the resident Disney diva? Or are you just far too Goofy?

Well, have no fear because the answer is here – just take the little quiz below to see which one of Walt’s creations you truly resemble. No help from talking animal sidekicks or impromptu musical numbers – do this quiz yourself!

No complaints if you get Goofy – he is extremely caring and a great dad!

You can see these classic characters from their 1920s heydey onwards on Disney Plus – you can subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month. Can’t decide what to watch? Save valuable binging time with our round up of the best movies on Disney+ as well as best series on Disney+.

If you’re excited about the Mulan remake, you can read everything you need to know in our Mulan 2020 guide or read 24 Mulan facts about the 1998 original.

