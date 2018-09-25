Accessibility Links

Did you spot this genius Harry Potter reference in the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald?

The new Fantastic Beasts trailer includes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from an original Harry Potter actor – but you almost definitely won't remember him

Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts, YouTube, SL

The final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald is more jam-packed with Harry Potter references than Newt Scamander’s briefcase, but one clever link to the original Harry Potter movies in particular has caught our eye.

Blink and you’ll miss it, but the moment comes just as Jude Law’s Dumbledore is staring into what appears to be the Mirror of Erised.

In voiceover, Dumbledore tells Newt that he “cannot move against Grindelwald”, explaining that Newt will instead have to be the one to track down the dark wizard (played by Johnny Depp).

We already know from Harry Potter lore that Dumbledore and Grindelwald have history, sharing an “inseparable” bond and a fascination with the Deathly Hallows.

However, that relationship was to end in tragedy, in a duel that cost Dumbledore’s sister Ariana’s life.

But what does all this have to do with the trailer?

Well, in the new footage, Dumbledore appears to be reflecting on the terrible history between them.

When he looks into the mirror, he sees the young Grindelwald, and the pair hold their hands to the mirror together.

Jamie Campbell Bower as young Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald (YouTube)
Jamie Campbell Bower appears as young Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald’s final trailer (YouTube)

In a clever reference to the original films, this young Grindelwald is played by the same actor who appeared in Harry Potter: Jamie Campbell Bower.

The actor previously played young Grindelwald in a flashback scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, and now appears to have been brought back to expand the story of Grindelwald and Dumbledore’s relationship.

Campbell Bower actually previously told RadioTimes.com that he would be keen to make a comeback in the Fantastic Beasts films, joking that his short scene could be just the beginning of a long Potter career.

“I jumped out of a window – and by Christ was I good,” he recalled in 2015 at the Olivier Awards. I can’t believe I didn’t get the Best Supporting Oscar! Ridiculous.”

When asked by RadioTimes.com whether he would return, he said, “Of course I would return! I mean, I’d be lying if I said no wouldn’t I? It’d be wonderful.”

Now it seems his dream has come true. Let’s just hope he gets a tiny bit more screen time in the new film…

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in cinemas from Friday 16th November

All about Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindewald

Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts, YouTube, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

