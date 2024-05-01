It has often been pointed out that Hayes bears a few similarities to Harry Styles – with some even claiming that the novel started out as fan fiction – and, according to producer Cathy Schulman, it was a tricky task to create a band that had som things in common with familiar groups but could also stand on their own.

"How do we capture the energy around One Direction without actually repeating it, or frankly, just being worse than it? That was the big fear," she explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway as Solène and Hayes in The Idea of You. Prime Video

"We knew we had to be original enough that we wouldn't be directly compared. And so, a lot of that pressure fell on, you know, Savan [Kotecha] to create songs that were more modern and more of the moment than One Direction's moment was, so that we didn't feel like it was a throwback, and that it could really be happening today."

More like this

The aforementioned Savan Kotecha has songwriting credits on hits by the likes of Ariana Grande, One Direction and Britney Spears to name just three big acts, and so penning new songs for the film was something which must have come very naturally to him.

Read on for a full list of the original songs that feature in The Idea of You.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Idea of You soundtrack: all the songs in the romcom

You can find the full list of tracks included in the soundtrack album – which is available to buy on Amazon Prime – below:

All songs written by Savan Kotecha except where stated.

Taste performed by August Moon

performed by August Moon Dance Before We Walk performed by August Moon

performed by August Moon The Idea Of You performed by Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie

performed by Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie Closer performed by August Moon

performed by August Moon I Got You performed by August Moon

performed by August Moon Guard Down performed by August Moon

performed by August Moon Go Rogue performed by Nicholas Galitzine

performed by Nicholas Galitzine The Idea Of You – Acoustic Version performed by Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon

performed by Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon Dance Before We Walk – Acoustic Version performed by Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon

performed by Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon Taste – R3HAB Remix performed by August Moon, R3HAB

performed by August Moon, R3HAB Score Suite written and performed by Siddhartha Khosla

The Idea of You comes to Prime Video on Thursday 2nd May.

Advertisement

Visit our Film hub for more new and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.