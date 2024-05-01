The Idea of You soundtrack: All the songs in the romcom
Savan Kotecha – who has writing credits on hits by the likes of Ariana Grande, One Direction and Britney Spears – has penned original songs for the film.
Given that it revolves around the lead singer of a fictional boy band, getting the music right was always going to be one of the keys to new film The Idea Of You.
The movie is adapted from the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee and stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mother who unexpectedly falls for 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, who fronts "the hottest boy band on the planet" August Moon.
It has often been pointed out that Hayes bears a few similarities to Harry Styles – with some even claiming that the novel started out as fan fiction – and, according to producer Cathy Schulman, it was a tricky task to create a band that had som things in common with familiar groups but could also stand on their own.
"How do we capture the energy around One Direction without actually repeating it, or frankly, just being worse than it? That was the big fear," she explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.
"We knew we had to be original enough that we wouldn't be directly compared. And so, a lot of that pressure fell on, you know, Savan [Kotecha] to create songs that were more modern and more of the moment than One Direction's moment was, so that we didn't feel like it was a throwback, and that it could really be happening today."
The aforementioned Savan Kotecha has songwriting credits on hits by the likes of Ariana Grande, One Direction and Britney Spears to name just three big acts, and so penning new songs for the film was something which must have come very naturally to him.
Read on for a full list of the original songs that feature in The Idea of You.
The Idea of You soundtrack: all the songs in the romcom
You can find the full list of tracks included in the soundtrack album – which is available to buy on Amazon Prime – below:
All songs written by Savan Kotecha except where stated.
- Taste performed by August Moon
- Dance Before We Walk performed by August Moon
- The Idea Of You performed by Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie
- Closer performed by August Moon
- I Got You performed by August Moon
- Guard Down performed by August Moon
- Go Rogue performed by Nicholas Galitzine
- The Idea Of You – Acoustic Version performed by Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon
- Dance Before We Walk – Acoustic Version performed by Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon
- Taste – R3HAB Remix performed by August Moon, R3HAB
- Score Suite written and performed by Siddhartha Khosla
The Idea of You comes to Prime Video on Thursday 2nd May.
