That's the premise of new Disney Plus film The Greatest Hits, which stars Lucy Boynton as Harriet, who discovers that songs can actually help her to time travel.

But aside from the fantastical element of the film, Boynton has exclusively told RadioTimes.com that music in general has a "transportive" power that is explored in the film.

She said: "I think initially, I read it from a kind of sci-fi perspective, the time travel element.

"And then the second you start to kind of analyse your own relationship with music, you realise exactly what you said – that it is actually so transportive. And viscerally so, in how kind of nostalgic and triggering songs can be.

"And that gave me just a whole new perspective on the story and a whole new access point to it, and to Harriet.

"And I was just... I was so moved by her journey. And I think we all share that kind of ache to either relive or hold on to a time or a person previous. And it takes such self-awareness and strength to not do that - to move forward."

Lucy Boynton and Justin H Min in The Greatest Hits. Disney Plus

The Bohemian Rhapsody and The Ipcress File actress stars alongside David Corenswet and Justin H Min in The Greatest Hits, who both feature as her romantic suitors, as well as Austin Crute.

According to the synopsis: "Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time - literally.

"While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H Min).

"As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders - even if she could change the past, should she?"

The new film has been written and directed by Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby trilogy) and, of course, features quite the extensive soundtrack, with music by Ryan Lott (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Aside from this exciting starring role in the new Disney Plus film, Boynton is also set to star in ITV's upcoming drama, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story.

The four-part series will see Boynton star as Ellis, the murderer who became the last woman to be hanged in the United Kingdom in 1955.

More recently, a first-look image was released of Boynton in the series, which will explore the events leading up to the fateful murder of Ellis's abusive boyfriend, racing driver David Blakely.

Additional reporting done by Patrick Cremona.

The Greatest Hits will be released on Disney Plus on Friday 12th April.

