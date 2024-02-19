ITV's four-part series is produced by Silverprint Pictures (Shetland, Vera) and will delve into the events that led to Ellis shooting her abusive boyfriend, racing driver David Blakeley, as well as her subsequent trial and execution.

Speaking of the series, Executive Producer for Silverprint Pictures Kate Bartlett said: "Lucy Boynton is absolutely mesmerising as Ruth Ellis, pictured here, at the height of her success as London's youngest club manager.

Ruth Ellis Hulton Archive/Getty Images

"Aged 28, her ascendancy was brought to a sharp halt when she became enmeshed in an intoxicating love triangle which brought death and tragedy."

The series is adapted from Carol Ann Lee's biography, A Fine Day for Hanging: The Real Ruth Ellis Story, and also stars Toby Jones (Dad's Army), Joe Armstrong (Fool Me Once), Arthur Darvill (Broadchurch), Nigel Havers (The Bidding Room), Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply).

Laurie Davidson and Mark Stanley also round out the cast.

A release date has yet to be confirmed.

