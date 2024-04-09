Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the new movie, Croft admitted: "I was very nervous about that [doing Fleabag style asides to camera].

"I think that was probably the most exciting, but also most terrifying, bit of the film, because it's something I've never done before.

"And it's something that, if it's done right, it's great. But if it's done badly, it really feels jarring."

More like this

How to Date Billy Walsh. Prime Video

He continued: "So, me and Alex [Pillai], the director, spent a lot of time talking about who is the character of the camera, who am I actually talking to, and I have my version of who it is in my head.

"Then also, just with the shots – like, on the first few days, we tried a few different things and figured out that actually, like, being quite tight felt intimate.

"And it felt much better than having [...] like, we did a few that were wide, and it just, it felt weird. Then I started to get comfortable, and now probably when I'm on set, I'll end up looking at the camera!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Fleabag style of the film is just one notable feature of the romcom, which sees Croft's Archie living secretly in love with childhood friend Amelia.

But when new American student Billy Walsh (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) comes along, Amelia is immediately smitten, thwarting Archie's attempts to reveal his true feelings to her.

Read more:

As the official synopsis reads: "Archie has always been there to fight Amelia’s battles, laugh at her jokes, whilst constantly striving for her love and affection. Archie has been in love with his best friend for as long as he can remember.

"Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh, the new American transfer student.

"Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other, but ends up pushing them closer together - and risks losing his best friend at the same time."

Additional reporting done by Patrick Cremona.

How to Date Billy Walsh will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 5th April 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.