When is Crazy Rich Asians released in the UK? What’s it about and who stars in it?

Everything you need to know about autumn's most talked about film starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding

A record-breaking opening weekend in the US has confirmed what we all expected: Crazy Rich Asians is the film of the moment, and its set to be a huge hit on both sides of the Atlantic – and a resounding win for representation.

Its the first major studio film in over 25 years to feature a majority-Asian cast, after Kevin Kwan, author of the bestselling book of the same name, and director Jon M. Chu chose Warner Bros. over Netflix (and a huge payout) to make the film. Both were clear that they wanted to get Asian actors onto the big screen.

“Jon and I both felt this sense of purpose,” Kwan told The Hollywood Reporter. “We needed this to be an old-fashioned cinematic experience, not for fans to sit in front of a TV and just press a button.”

And following a rapturous response over in the States, the initial UK release date has now been moved up two months, from November to September.

Here’s everything you need to know about Crazy Rich Asians.

When is Crazy Rich Asians released in UK cinemas?

After an initial November date was pencilled in, Crazy Rich Asian’s UK release has been pulled forward to Friday 14th September 2018 – so not long to wait.

Is there a trailer for Crazy Rich Asians?

Yes, and it’s great. Watch it below.

What’s Crazy Rich Asians about?

Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an economics professor at New York University (NYU) and her boyfriend of over a year, Nick Young (Henry Golding), a history professor at the same university.

When Nick invites Rachel to accompany him to Singapore to meet his family and attend his best friend’s wedding, she quickly realises that Nick hasn’t been entirely honest with her – his family is rich.

Crazy rich.

Once she arrives, Rachel soon has to contend with the expectations of Singapore’s high society (check out the new clip below) – not to mention Nick’s mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh) , the Young family matriarch who quickly develops an intense disliking for her beloved son’s new girlfriend.

Who’s in the Crazy Rich Asians cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Crazy Rich Asians cast…

Constance Wu

Who is Constance Wu?

Constance Wu is an Asian-American actress, perhaps best known for her role as Jessica Huang in the US comedy series Fresh Off the Boat.

Who does she play in Crazy Rich Asians?

Constance Wu plays the film’s protagonist, Rachel.

Henry Golding

Who is Henry Golding?

British-Malaysian actor and TV host Henry Golding is a former travel show presenter on the BBC’s The Travel Show. He had never had an acting credit prior to his role on Crazy Rich Asians.

Watch this clip featuring Golding chatting about the casting process on the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon – and on how he was forced to skip his honeymoon for the audition…

Who does he play in Crazy Rich Asians?

Golding plays leading man, Nick Young.

Michelle Yeoh

Who is Michelle Yeoh?

Malaysian-Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh is best known for her roles in Memoirs of a Geisha, in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, and Oscar-winning martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Who does she play in Crazy Rich Asians?

Yeoh plays Nick Young’s mother and the family matriarch, Eleanor.

Gemma Chan

Who is Gemma Chan?

Actress Gemma Chan is best known in the UK for her role as human synth Anita/Mia in Channel 4 drama Humans. She’s set to portray Minn-Erva in the 2019 Marvel film Captain Marvel.

Who does she play in Crazy Rich Asians?

Chan plays Astrid Leong-Teo, Nick’s cousin.

Awkwafina

Who is Awkwafina?



Awkwafina is an actress and rapper. You might recognise her from Ocean’s 8, the all-female spinoff to Ocean’s Eleven, and for her role in Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising.

Who does she play in Crazy Rich Asians?

Awkwafina plays Goh Peik Lin, Rachel’s best friend from college.