Love Lies Bleeding soundtrack: Every song in Kristen Stewart film
The erotic thriller features a pulse-pounding score composed by Clint Mansell.
Five years after her acclaimed horror debut Saint Maud, Rose Glass is back with a wild erotic thriller set amid the bodybuilding scene in '80s New Mexico.
Love Lies Bleeding follows gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart), whose mundane life is altered forever when bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian) arrives in town like a flash of lightning.
However, their relationship soon ignites violence, with their toxic and electric dynamic pulling them deeper into the web of Lou's criminal family (Ed Harris and Dave Franco).
The wild story brimming with death and gore is accompanied by a pulse-pounding soundtrack, which includes a score composed by Clint Mansell, who is best known for his collaborations with director Darren Aronofsky on projects including Requiem For A Dream, Black Swan and The Wrestler, as well as a host of songs.
Read on for the list.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Love Lies Bleeding soundtrack
Below is a list of all the songs featured in the Love Lies Bleeding soundtrack.
- Transformation by Nona Hendryx
- Stars Fell On Alabama by Kay Starr
- Mutant Man by Patrick Crowley
- Nice Mover by Gina x Performance
- Energy Flow (Ki No Nagare) by Shiho Yabuki
- Je rêve de danser by Paul Bonneau
- The Moon Is Blue by Colourbox
- Bad Bad Man by David Rockower
- Ask Me To Dance Mr Cowboy by Marc Ferrari
- Whisper by Martin Rev
Love Lies Bleeding is available to watch in UK cinemas.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.