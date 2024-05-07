However, their relationship soon ignites violence, with their toxic and electric dynamic pulling them deeper into the web of Lou's criminal family (Ed Harris and Dave Franco).

The wild story brimming with death and gore is accompanied by a pulse-pounding soundtrack, which includes a score composed by Clint Mansell, who is best known for his collaborations with director Darren Aronofsky on projects including Requiem For A Dream, Black Swan and The Wrestler, as well as a host of songs.

Read on for the list.

Love Lies Bleeding soundtrack

Below is a list of all the songs featured in the Love Lies Bleeding soundtrack.

Kristen Stewart as Lou in Love Lies Bleeding. A24

Transformation by Nona Hendryx

Stars Fell On Alabama by Kay Starr

Mutant Man by Patrick Crowley

Nice Mover by Gina x Performance

Energy Flow (Ki No Nagare) by Shiho Yabuki

Je rêve de danser by Paul Bonneau

The Moon Is Blue by Colourbox

Bad Bad Man by David Rockower

Ask Me To Dance Mr Cowboy by Marc Ferrari

Whisper by Martin Rev

Love Lies Bleeding is available to watch in UK cinemas.

