Five years after her acclaimed horror debut Saint Maud, Rose Glass is back with a wild erotic thriller set amid the bodybuilding scene in '80s New Mexico.

Love Lies Bleeding follows gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart), whose mundane life is altered forever when bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian) arrives in town like a flash of lightning.

However, their relationship soon ignites violence, with their toxic and electric dynamic pulling them deeper into the web of Lou's criminal family (Ed Harris and Dave Franco).

The wild story brimming with death and gore is accompanied by a pulse-pounding soundtrack, which includes a score composed by Clint Mansell, who is best known for his collaborations with director Darren Aronofsky on projects including Requiem For A Dream, Black Swan and The Wrestler, as well as a host of songs.

Read on for the list.

Love Lies Bleeding soundtrack

Kristen Stewart as Lou in Love Lies Bleeding.
Kristen Stewart as Lou in Love Lies Bleeding. A24
  • Transformation by Nona Hendryx
  • Stars Fell On Alabama by Kay Starr
  • Mutant Man by Patrick Crowley
  • Nice Mover by Gina x Performance
  • Energy Flow (Ki No Nagare) by Shiho Yabuki
  • Je rêve de danser by Paul Bonneau
  • The Moon Is Blue by Colourbox
  • Bad Bad Man by David Rockower
  • Ask Me To Dance Mr Cowboy by Marc Ferrari
  • Whisper by Martin Rev

Love Lies Bleeding is available to watch in UK cinemas.

