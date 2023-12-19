The movie stars Stewart in the role of a reclusive gym manager named Lou, who falls for bodybuilder Jackie (played by Black Lightning's Katy O'Brian). However, "their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family", the official plot synopsis teases.

Love Lies Bleeding will be released in the UK on 19th April 2024.

The film is being distributed by Lionsgate in the UK and its release follows its premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024 on 20th January 2024.

The film is rated R in the US and has a runtime of 104 minutes.

Love Lies Bleeding cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Love Lies Bleeding.

Kristen Stewart as Lou

Katy O'Brian as Jackie

Jena Malone as TBC

Ed Harris as TBC

Dave Franco as TBC

Anna Baryshnikov as TBC

Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, The Mandalorian) will lead the cast of the movie as Lou and Jackie, respectively.

Stewart has previously dabbled in horror with projects such as Personal Shopper, Underwater, Lizzie and, in what marked her darkest role so far, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future (2022).

Katy O'Brien's body in a wrestling outfit as she holds a gun in the poster for Love Lies Bleeding. A24

Talking about the dystopian body horror film, in which she played Timlin, a young woman who is fascinated and aroused by Saul Tenser's body art, Stewart told Insider after the premiere: "Everyone loves to talk about how his (Cronenberg's) movies are difficult to watch and it's fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings."

She continued: "Every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open. You wanna lean in toward it. And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that's the only reason we're alive. We're pleasure sacks."

The cast of Love Lies Bleeding is rounded out by Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Ed Harris (Westworld), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist) and Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson).

Behind the camera, Glass directed from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska.

Is there a trailer for Love Lies Bleeding?

A24 has teased the release of the first trailer, revealing that fans can expect it to drop today (19th December). We can't wait!

