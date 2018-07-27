David Tennant and Jennifer Garner star in first trailer for Lena Dunham comedy Camping
Someone isn't having a very fun camping trip
David Tennant isn’t having a very happy birthday in this first trailer for his new comedy show Camping.
The reason behind his character Walt’s misery? His obsessive and controlling wife Kathryn (Jennifer Garner), who is organising his 45th birthday. Kathryn has masterminded a couples camping trip – which takes a disastrous turn.
- Jodie Whittaker recalls the adorable moment she told David Tennant she was playing the Doctor
- When is Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens released on Amazon Prime and BBC? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
The HBO comedy is a remake of the original Sky Atlantic sitcom, which starred Julia Davis, Rufus Jones, Vicki Pepperdine and Steve Pemberton. This time, the script is in the hands of Lena Dunham and her Girls collaborator Jenni Konner who co-wrote the show.
Also starring are Juliette Lewis, Bridget Everett, Bret Gelman, Arturo del Puerto, Janicza Bravo and Duncan Joiner.
Tennant will next be seen on screens in film Bad Samaritan before Good Omens comes to Amazon in 2019.