David Tennant and Jennifer Garner star in first trailer for Lena Dunham comedy Camping

Someone isn't having a very fun camping trip

David Tennant isn’t having a very happy birthday in this first trailer for his new comedy show Camping.

The reason behind his character Walt’s misery? His obsessive and controlling wife Kathryn (Jennifer Garner), who is organising his 45th birthday. Kathryn has masterminded a couples camping trip – which takes a disastrous turn.

The HBO comedy is a remake of the original Sky Atlantic sitcom, which starred Julia Davis, Rufus Jones, Vicki Pepperdine and Steve Pemberton. This time, the script is in the hands of Lena Dunham and her Girls collaborator Jenni Konner who co-wrote the show.

Also starring are Juliette Lewis, Bridget Everett, Bret Gelman, Arturo del Puerto, Janicza Bravo and Duncan Joiner.

Tennant will next be seen on screens in film Bad Samaritan before Good Omens comes to Amazon in 2019.