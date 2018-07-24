EastEnders: Tina attacks Stuart – and 10 other times the Arches was the deadliest place on Albert Square

Tina Carter is to lash out in tonight’s EastEnders and attack sinister Stuart Highway. The venue for the showdown just happens to be the Arches, which must surely be the most deadly spot in the whole of Albert Square. Don’t believe me? Then just check out this list of violent confrontations and deadly deeds:

Advertisement

Grant v Phil

The most famous Arches-set scrap remains Grant’s mauling of Phil following the Sharongate revelations. “Love is me not slamming your face through that wall,” cried Grant. I’m still surprised that didn’t make it onto more Valentine’s cards.

Ben v Jordan

“You need slapping down,” yelled a spanner-wielding Ben Mitchell to his supposed best mate Jordan Johnson. Not very convincingly, it has to be said.

Ronnie v Carl

Carl’s poor man’s Robert De Niro routine came to an abrupt end when Ronnie slammed his head with a car boot before loading him (and the vehicle) into a crusher. All together now: “BASTAAAAAAAARD!”

Jack v Phil

Phil was punched back into that pit by an incandescent Jack. “Come on, get up, fight like a man, come on, get up…” Yeah, he’s not getting up. In fact, Phil might as well set up a little studio apartment for himself in the pit the amount of time he spends down there.

Masood v Yusef

Masood got revenge on the evil Yusef by threatening him with a car jack, bundling him in a boot and generally terrorising him. Oh, and Phil was also involved. Naturally.

Ben v Luke

It’s Ben again – this time in his most recent incarnation, as played by Harry Reid. Willmott-Brown’s horrendous son Luke Browning may have got the upper hand on this occasion, but the tables would eventually turn. In the end, Luke was set upon by Aidan’s thugs and driven off, with only his teeth making it back to Albert Square.

Mitchells v gangsters

Phil and Grant managed to get on the wrong side of local gangsters, who exacted revenge by planting explosives at the Arches. But was Jamie inside at the time of the blast? (No, he wasn’t.)

Phil v The Arches

After running out of people to fight in the Arches, a drunken Phil decided to do the honourable thing and destroy the business. In a double whammy, he also got behind the controls of a digger and smashed it into the car lot.

Ben v Stella

Seriously, Ben. Mate. You need to stay away from The Arches. Here’s bonkers Stella Crawford deciding to lock him in there. Look in the pit, Ben! Phil must surely have stashed some jaffa cakes down there by now…

Phil v Archie

Advertisement

Heinous Archie Mitchell is being held bound and blindfolded in the Arches back in April 2009. No prizes for guessing who’s holding the blowtorch…