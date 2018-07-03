Hollyoaks returns: Mercedes kidnaps her son from granddad Carl!

The mouthy McQueen is back and on the run, but why has she abducted Bobby?

Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen is back in town next week with a typically spectacular reappearance that involves a kidnapping, a police hunt and a huge mystery.

A year after leaving the village to fight for custody of her seven-year-old son Bobby Costello, who has been raised by his late dad Riley’s relatives in America for most of his life, Mercy makes an unannounced return when she pulls up in a car alongside cousin Cleo who is out for a run.

With no explanation, Mercedes lets young Bobby out of the vehicle and tells a confused Cleo to keep her son safe, before she speeds off in a panic.

Cleo tries to hide little Bobby at the McQueen house, but the game is up when the lad is discovered by the family just as his granddad Carl Costello is spotted on TV making an emotional appeal for information on the child’s whereabouts – Mercedes has obviously kidnapped her own son!

Carl himself then turns up in the village, five years after he left (with ex-Emmerdale star Paul Opacic reprising the role), and demands answers from the McQueens, convinced they are covering for Mercy.

Why did the McQueen minx swipe her son from the Costellos? Is he in danger from Carl? The bolshy brunette had an affair with her tragic ex-fella’s father back in the day, could he be after revenge for breaking his dead son’s heart? Or is there something more sinister going on? And where has Mercedes driven off to?

The action-packed storyline marks the return to the cast of Jennifer Metcalfe, who has played Mercy since 2006 and has been on real life maternity leave following the birth last summer of her son Daye with her partner Geordie Shore star Greg Lake.

Speaking recently about her return, Metcalfe teased: “Mercedes wants to try and convince everyone she’s changed when we see her again. She’s got new morals, is freer, cooler and a better person – she eats granola! That doesn’t last long…”

The star has also been filming on location in Spain for her character’s hen night, as it will later be revealed she has reunited with first husband Russ Owen, played by Stuart Manning who is also rejoining Hollyoaks, and the couple are set to tie the knot for a second time. Looks like kidnapping her own kid is just the start of a crazy summer for our Mercy…

