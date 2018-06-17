Accessibility Links

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

The show’s next recoupling has been confirmed for Friday 15th June.

After the islanders voted for the couples they believed to be the least compatible in the villa, it was Samira Mighty and Alex George along with Hayley Hughes and Charlie Frederick who took the most votes and are at risk of being dumped.

The vote then opened for viewers to have their say, and Friday will see either Alex and Samira or Charlie and Hayley being dumped from the island.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

Hayley Hughes & Charlie Frederick

Kendall Rae-Knight

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

Love Island 2018 Zara McDermott
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

