EastEnders: Stacey and Martin reunite – leaving Sonia heartbroken

Martin and Stacey have reunited on tonight’s EastEnders, leaving Bex to console a devastated Sonia. Martin’s love life has been in the spotlight all this week on the BBC1 soap, with the market trader having to choose between Stacey and Sonia, who have both been vying for his affections.

In the end, though, a generous Sonia made her ex-husband realise that it’s Stacey he loves and insisted he went to be with her. The episode’s final scenes then saw the pair back in each other’s arms for the first time since Christmas.

As viewers know, Martin and Stacey have been living apart ever since she confessed to having a one-night stand with former lover Max Branning. Since that time, Martin has been honey-trapped by Stacey’s relation Hayley, while recent instalments saw Sonia admitting that her old feelings for him had been rekindled.

But it seems as though you just can’t keep Martin and Stacey apart, even though – at one point this evening – it looked as though the two of them would be calling it quits forever.

Instead, we had a last minute reconciliation that saw Martin reveal exactly how he felt: “It’s you that that makes me happy. Sad, angry – all the above,” Martin told Stacey. “You do my head in, actually. Don’t say anything. Because if I don’t do this now, I might not have the guts again. And you take guts, Stacey Fowler. I want you back. I want us.”

Against a soundtrack of Against All Odds by Phil Collins, the two of them kissed, before the camera panned down to a drawing and photo of two other notable lovebirds getting a certain amount of press at the moment: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Sorry, Martin and Stacey, but 24 hours from now, your romance may just have been overshadowed a bit…

