Coronation Street wins Best Soap at the RTS Awards

Coronation Street has been named Best Soap and Continuing Drama at this year’s Royal Television Society Awards.

The Weatherfield soap beat BBC shows EastEnders and Holby City to the coveted prize at a star-studded ceremony held in London last night (20 March).

Corrie has hit the headlines recently amidst claims the show has become too dark, with David Platt’s male rape storyline singled out as particularly controversial.

Despite the criticism from some quarters, Ofcom announced on Monday the programme did not breach guidelines with regard to Pat Phelan’s grisly murder aired last October, despite 541 complaints from viewers. The investigation concluded any violence was “limited and neither graphic nor gratuitous.”

The RTS win is a welcome positive boost for Corrie’s profile, with the judging panel commending producer Kate Oates and the team for making “grounded, confident and utterly believable drama” in a year in which Michelle Connor’s stillbirth storyline received particularly high praise.

