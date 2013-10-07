Open All Hours back for one-off Christmas special

Nearly thirty years on since the last episode of Open All Hours was shown on BBC One, the late Ronnie Barker sitcom is coming back for a one-off Christmas special.

Creator Roy Clarke has penned the special which will see Sir David Jason will slip into a fetching jumper and reprise his role as Doncaster-based shop worker Granville.

The story will pick up with Granville having inherited the business – previously run by Barker’s Albert Arkwright – with his son as his (no doubt hapless) assistant.

Of the aptly titled Still Open All Hours Jason has said: “I am sure there is an audience out there who would like to see what Granville has been getting up to in the corner shop. It will be a great family show for Christmas and a fitting tribute to the legacy of Arkwright.”

In true Open All Hours spirit, Lynda Baron and Maggie Ollerenshaw will be back for a bit of corner shop mayhem as nurse Gladys Emmanuel and Mavis.

