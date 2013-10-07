Open All Hours back for one-off Christmas special
… and Sir David Jason will return as Granville
Nearly thirty years on since the last episode of Open All Hours was shown on BBC One, the late Ronnie Barker sitcom is coming back for a one-off Christmas special.
Creator Roy Clarke has penned the special which will see Sir David Jason will slip into a fetching jumper and reprise his role as Doncaster-based shop worker Granville.
The story will pick up with Granville having inherited the business – previously run by Barker’s Albert Arkwright – with his son as his (no doubt hapless) assistant.
Of the aptly titled Still Open All Hours Jason has said: “I am sure there is an audience out there who would like to see what Granville has been getting up to in the corner shop. It will be a great family show for Christmas and a fitting tribute to the legacy of Arkwright.”
In true Open All Hours spirit, Lynda Baron and Maggie Ollerenshaw will be back for a bit of corner shop mayhem as nurse Gladys Emmanuel and Mavis.