Everyone freaked out when Steps performed on Strictly Come Dancing

On Sunday the clocks went back… to 1997

Steps performed on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night, transporting viewers back to the 1990s.

Advertisement

During the Strictly results show, the five-piece disco-pop band dressed up all in red and did synchronised hand movements for a performance of their new single Scared of the Dark, which hit number one in the charts earlier this year.

The band – most famous for 90s hit 5, 6, 7, 8 and their cover of Tragedy by the Bee Gees – have reunited for their 20th anniversary this year.

Fans were loving the pure nostalgia of it all…

EVERYBODY SHUT UP STEPS ARE ON #STRICTLY — Lizzeek (@LizziMichael) October 29, 2017

Good job I wasn’t there. I’d have stormed the stage by now. Bloody LOVE Steps #strictly — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) October 29, 2017

Steps on Halloween #Strictly‽ My teenage self is ridiculously happy right now 🎃 #SCD — Kirsty Boyle (@kirsty_boyle) October 29, 2017

STEPS??? STEPS on Strictly? Christ how far did those clocks go back last night? — Rhythm of Zat Knight (@93rdmin) October 29, 2017

I appreciate Steps bringing back the one-handed-stood-in-one-place dance routine. Reminders of a simpler time. #scd #strictly — 🦇FrankenBananas😈 (@fatherbananas) October 29, 2017

WELL THAT WAS WONDERFUL STEPS #Strictly — Boo👻List At Capital (@BListAtCapital) October 29, 2017

STEPS ARE ON STRICTLY NO I WON'T CALM DOWN — Liz Duncalf (@muffinnuffin) October 29, 2017

Advertisement

The Steps comeback tour begins in Belfast in November; expect mass hysteria.