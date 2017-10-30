Accessibility Links

Everyone freaked out when Steps performed on Strictly Come Dancing

Everyone freaked out when Steps performed on Strictly Come Dancing

On Sunday the clocks went back… to 1997

Steps on Strictly (BBC, EH)

Steps performed on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night, transporting viewers back to the 1990s.

During the Strictly results show, the five-piece disco-pop band dressed up all in red and did synchronised hand movements for a performance of their new single Scared of the Dark, which hit number one in the charts earlier this year.

The band – most famous for 90s hit 5, 6, 7, 8 and their cover of Tragedy by the Bee Gees – have reunited for their 20th anniversary this year.

Fans were loving the pure nostalgia of it all…

The Steps comeback tour begins in Belfast in November; expect mass hysteria.

