Other guest stars set to feature in the cast of this week's episode include Kadiff Kirwan and Charlie Condou, while Rylan Clark and Graham Norton play themselves.

But who else is in the cast for the episode and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who season 15 episode 6, The Interstellar Song Contest.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest? Full list of characters in season 15 episode 6

The main cast for Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Conest is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Freddie Fox as Kid

Kadiff Kirwan as Mike Gabbastone

Charlie Condou as Gary Gabbastone

Rylan Clark as himself

Graham Norton as himself

Julie Dray as Sabine

Imogen Kingsley Smith as Runner

Kiruna Stamell as Nina Maxwell

Iona Anderson as Wynn Aura-Kin

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Miriam-Teak Lee as Cora Saint Bavier

Akemnji Ndifornyen as Len Kazah

Christina Rotondo as Liz Lizardine

Abdul Seesay as Jeddy Kine

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, and the last of the Time Lords. He travels in space and time in the TARDIS. This version of the character is known as the Fifteenth Doctor, although we know there have been a number of additional incarnations.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Beyond his role as the Doctor, Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as well as for starring in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra

Belinda (Varada Sethu) and the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) arrive at the Interstellar Song Contest. BBC

Who is Belinda Chandra? Belinda is a nurse from London who, in The Robot Revolution, was kidnapped by robots and flown into the stars on their rocket.

At the end of the episode she told the Doctor to take her home in the TARDIS, but he found himself unable to get back to that particular date, time and location. We don't yet know why this is the case, but ever since then they have been trying to get back.

Where have I seen Varada Sethu before? Sethu is no stranger for Doctor Who, having played Mundy Flynn in last season's episode 3, Boom. She is also known for her roles in series such as Andor, Strike Back, Doctor Foster, Hard Sun and Annika, as well as films including Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World: Dominion and I Came By.

Freddie Fox plays Kid

Freddie Fox as Kid in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf

Who is Kid? Kid is a dangerous hijacker and the revolutionary leader of a group who are trying to get justice for wrongs that they want to tell the universe about.

Where have I seen Freddie Fox before? Fox has previously had roles in series including The Shadow Line, Banana, Cucumber, Year of the Rabbit, White House Farm, The Crown, The Great, Slow Horses, The Gentlemen and House of the Dragon, as well as films such as St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold, The Three Musketeers, Pride, The Riot Club, Victor Frankenstein, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Kadiff Kirwan plays Mike Gabbastone

Kadiff Kirwan in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Mike Gabbastone? Mike is Gary's husband and a fan of The Interstellar Song Contest. Gary and Mike are on the verge of divorce.

Where have I seen Kadiff Kirwan before? Kirwan has had roles in series including Crims, Black Mirror, Chewing Gum, Strike, Zapped, Fleabag, Timewasters, The Stranger, Inside No. 9, Dodo, This Way Up, This Is Going to Hurt, Slow Horses and Everyone Else Burns, as well as films such as Mary Queen of Scots, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and My Policeman.

Charlie Condou plays Gary Gabbastone

Charlie Condou in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Who is Gary Gabbastone? Gary is Mike's husband and a fan of The Interstellar Song Contest. Gary and Mike are on the verge of divorce.

Where have I seen Charlie Condou before? Condou has had roles in series including The Armstrong and Miller Show, Nathan Barley, Coronation Street, Unforgotten, Holby City and The Madame Blanc Mysteries, as well as films such as Fred Claus.

Rylan Clark plays himself

Rylan stars in the new series of Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Rylan Clark? In the episode, Rylan is the host of The Interstellar Song Contest.

Where have I seen Rylan Clark before? Clark first became famous for appearing on The X Factor, but has gone on to present shows including Big Brother, This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two and Supermarket Sweep, along with many more.

Graham Norton plays himself

Graham Norton for Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Graham Norton? Like his real-life role for Eurovision, Graham Norton provides the commentary for The Interstellar Song Contest.

Where have I seen Graham Norton before? Norton is best known for presenting his own chat show, The Graham Norton Show, while he has acted in series and films including Father Ted, Mandy, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Soul.

Julie Dray plays Sabine

Julie Dray as Sabine in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Sabine? Sabine appears to be Rylan's co-host of The Interstellar Song Contest.

Where have I seen Julie Dray before? Dray is a French actor who has had roles in series including Crashing, Back, War of the Worlds, Avenue 5, The Curse and Ludwig, amongst many others.

Kiruna Stamell plays Nina Maxwell

Kiruna Stamell as Nina in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Nina Maxwell? From promotional images, Nina appears to work behind the scenes on The Interstellar Song Contest.

Where have I seen Kiruna Stamell before? Stamell has had roles in series including EastEnders, Life's Too Short, The New Pope, Brassic, The Serpent Queen, Best Interests, Piglets, Doctors and The Listeners.

Iona Anderson plays Wynn Aura-Kin

Iona Anderson as Wynn in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Wynn Aura-Kin? From promotional images, Wynn appears to work behind the scenes on The Interstellar Song Contest.

Where have I seen Iona Anderson before? Anderson has previously had roles in The Long Call, Six Four and Grace.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is a mysterious figure, who previously posed as the next-door neighbour of the Doctor's former companion, Ruby Sunday, and recently was seen posing as the neighbour of Belinda Chandra.

She has a habit of speaking directly to the camera, and has made many threatening assertions towards the Doctor, although he is yet to become aware of her.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed she is a "villain", and that she will be "popping up every week" – however, we don't expect her true identity to be unveiled until later in the season.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is best known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders, while she has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No. 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Miriam-Teak Lee plays Cora Saint Bavier

Miriam-Teak Lee as Cora in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Cora Saint Bavier? Cora is a contestant featuring in The Interstellar Song Contest, who comes from the planet Trion.

Where have I seen Miriam-Teak Lee before? Lee has previously had roles in series and films including Moominvalley and My Bloody Galentine.

Akemnji Ndifornyen plays Len Kazah

Akemnji Ndifornyen as Len in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Who is Len Kazah? Nothing is yet known about Len.

Where have I seen Akemnji Ndifornyen before? Ndifornyen has had roles in series including Doctors, Leonardo, Death in Paradise, Shrill, Famalam, The Queen's Gambit, Black Ops and Dreaming Whilst Black, as well as films such as Catherine Called Birdy and The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Christina Rotondo plays Liz Lizardine

Christina Rotondo as Liz Lizardine in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Liz Lizardine? Liz is a contestant featuring in The Interstellar Song Contest.

Where have I seen Christina Rotondo before? Rotondo only has one previous on-screen credit, for playing Janis Goblin in Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 17th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

