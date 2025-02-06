The second season will once again see BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun lead the cast as Dom and Kay, with Akemnji Ndifornyen also reprising his role as gang boss Tevin.

According to an official synopsis, the run will pick up with Dom and Kay now working for MI5.

It continues: "They may be in the world of espionage, but their jobs are decidedly unglamorous – not everyone can be James Bond, someone has to do the admin.

"All that changes when Dom meets a charismatic spy called Steve, offering the promise of more exciting, classified work.

"Dom and Kay soon find themselves embroiled in an escapade that tests their wits, their friendship, and their love of carnival to the limits."

Speaking about returning, Ikumelo – who is also the show's co-creator alongside Ndifornyen – compared being on set for the new run to "rediscovering your favourite shoes", and teased some exciting developments for fans to look forward to.

"I can’t believe some of the amazing things we’ve been able to achieve with this show the second time round," she said.

"Fans of series one will be right at home again with Dom and Kay’s crazy, funny shenanigans whilst old and new viewers alike will be totally invested in the stakes and real-world danger they find themselves in."

Meanwhile, Ndifornyen said: "Series one was so nice, of course we had to go and do it twice! Hugely excited to be going bigger, better and blacker for series two.

"Whatever is next for Dom, Kay and, of course, Tevin, one thing is for certain, two things are for sure: it’s going to be a wild and thrilling comedy ride! Seatbelts please!"

The first season aired in May 2023 and became a hit, winning in the Best Comedy Programme category at the 2024 Broadcast Awards and receiving multiple nominations at both the BAFTAs and the Royal Television Society Programme Awards.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.