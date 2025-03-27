The movie also stars Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Ellen Thomas, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs.

Its official synopsis says that it is "the enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris".

The movie was nominated for multiple awards upon its release, including the Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical award at the Golden Globes for Manville.

It was also nominated for Best Costume Design at both the BAFTA Film Awards and also the Academy Awards.

Since starring in the film, Manville has gone on to have starring roles in series including The Crown, Citadel, World on Fire, Sherwood, Grotesquerie and Moonflower Murders, the follow-up to Magpie Murders.

She will also star in the third season in that series, Marble Hall Murders.

The new season sees Susan Ryeland investigating the murder of Miriam Crace, described as "the most famous children’s author in the world".

The synopsis says: "Returning to England, she is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer.

"Pünd’s Last Case is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu – but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the text, and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger."

Meanwhile, Isaacs has recently been seen starring in the third season of The White Lotus, which has just two episodes left to air.

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris will air at 9:15pm on Saturday 29th March on Channel 4.

