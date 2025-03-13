Sink has the title role in the film, an orphaned farm girl who ventures through a post-apocalyptic landscape after her cherished guitar is stolen by bandits, but according to the lead she was initially convinced she wasn't actually in the running for the part.

"I read the script and listened to a few of the songs, [but] Geremy hadn't known that the script had been sent to me," she explained to RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview.

"We had, like, a Zoom meeting and didn't talk about O'Dessa at all. I was obviously thinking about it, and was a fan of his film Patti Cake$, too. But then I didn't think he saw me as the role, just because in that meeting, he didn't bring it up."

She added that soon afterwards, she decided to take matters into her own hands by sending Jasper a tape of her singing one of the musical numbers from the film.

"I just kind of, like, filmed a video of me singing this song that's in the movie called You're the One," she said. "And I just, like, I don't know, gave it my best shot and sent it.

"And I was like, 'All right, we'll see what happens.' And then he really responded to it. And then that was kind of it."

For his part, Jasper admitted that Sink was right to think that she wasn't initially in the running for the part – but only because he assumed she'd be too tied up filming Stranger Things.

"I got really, really lucky with Sadie," he said. "I didn't even think she was in the running, because she was in the middle of shooting Stranger Things, and I know that those are long shoots, and I was like, I can't wait two years for her to be done. So I just didn't even think about it!"

But it appears as if the aforementioned video Sink sent worked pretty instantly on the director.

"I got a little video in the mail, popped that open, and it was just Sadie on the guitar singing one of the songs," he explained.

"And it was instant, like, I'd been working on this project for probably four years by that point. And it was like, finally, here is O'Dessa, here's the movie.

"Just in this two-minute clip that she sent, like, it was just undeniable that she was going to be O'Dessa."

O'Dessa is released on Disney Plus on Thursday 20th March 2025.

