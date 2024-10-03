Clifford joins as Maude, an imposing new member whose warped take on domesticity upends Fiona's worldview and threatens to lead David astray.

Returning as the god-fearing Lewis family are Simon Bird (Friday Night Dinner), Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers), Amy James-Kelly (Military Wives) and Harry Connor (Robin and the Hoods).

In the trailer, David (Bird) and Rachel (Amy) discuss arranged marriage and, while Rachel couldn't be more against it, David doesn't see the harm!

More like this

"Well think of the peer pressure," he says. "If you don't do it, you'll look weird."

But there is also some drama on the horizon as David tries Maude's pie and Kate "will not be made a fool of"!

With break-ins, driving lessons and even what appears to be some self-defence classes – there is a lot in store!

You can watch the full trailer below.

Additional cast members returning for season 2 include Morgana Robinson (The Windsors) as Melissa, Ali Khan (A Haunting in Venice) as Joshua, Arsher Ali (Funny Woman) as Elder Samson, Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats) as Elder Abijah, Kadiff Kirwan (Slow Horses) as Andrew, Soph Galustian (Rye Lane) as Julia, and Liam Williams (Ladhood) as Joel.

Season 2 will see the Lewis family's commitment to The Order challenged more than ever before.

According to the synopsis: "Relationships are front and centre – as Rachel’s drive for independence is threatened by arranged marriage and cracks widen between David and Fiona.

"Meanwhile, Aaron will launch a revolutionary bid to drag The Order into the present day (with, and in spite of, his Dad's help)."

Everyone Else Burns season 2 begins on Thursday 17th October at 10pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.