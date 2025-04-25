Tonight's episode (25th April) saw hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best go live to the Big Brother house to reveal the running order of the finalists before unveiling who secured the most votes from the public and, in turn, became the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 champion.

And that champion is none other than Jack P Shepherd!

Reacting to his win, Jack immediately said: “Oh my god!”

As ever, the celebrity housemates exited the house one by one, with audiences on the edge of their seats eager to find out the winner.

In sixth place was Chris Hughes, followed by Chesney Hawkes in fifth place.

The voting lines then opened once more for the remaining four contestants to go head-to-head yet again before the winner was revealed.

Donna Preston finished in fourth, JoJo Siwa in third and Danny Beard was the runner-up.

At the beginning of the month, 13 housemates all stepped into the infamous house to take part in the ultimate social experiment, with finalist Chesney Hawkes first in.

He was followed into the house by JoJo Siwa, Trisha Goddard, Chris Hughes, Patsy Palmer, Jack P Shepherd, Ella Rae Wise, Daley Thompson, Donna Preston, Danny Beard, Mickey Rourke, Angellica Bell and Michael Fabricant.

But just days into their time in the house, it was time for the first eviction, which saw politician Michael Fabricant exit.

Shortly afterwards, Mickey Rourke was ejected from the house following use of "inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour".

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said at the time: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

Soon, the evictions were coming in thick and fast, with Trisha Goddard the second to be evicted, followed by Daley Thompson.

Then, Triple Tuesday arrived, which saw three housemates booted from the Big Brother house. Angellica Bell, Ella Rae Wise and Patsy Palmer became the latest evictees just as the final rolled around.

But while Celebrity Big Brother has come to an end, there will be plenty more to enjoy as the regular series returns later this year.

Late last year, ITV confirmed that Big Brother would be getting another season of the civilian and celebrity editions in 2025 - so there is one more to go!

And applications are open! Head to BigBrother.com if you think you have what it takes.

Speaking about the renewal, ITV's director of reality commissioning and acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said that the series had "firmly established itself across ITV's platforms and become a favourite with our viewers" since moving to the channel in 2023.

He added: "Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX.

"We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the house doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025, which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments."

Celebrity Big Brother is available to watch on ITVX.

