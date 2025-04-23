Sounds easy, right? Well, they have to try all that while a group of comedians do everything they can to make them laugh.

The hilarious new series is coming to U and U&Dave on Monday 5th May at 9pm.

Throughout the series, O'Leary will be joined by three returning comedy captains, Katherine Ryan, Seann Walsh and Fatiha El-Ghorri.

Dermot O'Leary said of the show: "I'm so looking forward to Silence Is Golden. When a show like this falls into your lap, you can’t quite believe your luck.

"Looking forward to having lots of fun with the audience, our comedians and assorted cast of regulars, all trying to make the audience laugh, gasp and giggle."

Dermot O'Leary. U

Meanwhile, UKTV's Mark Iddon added: "We’re really excited to bring Silence Is Golden to U&Dave. Dermot is the perfect host to hold this chaotically ambitious show together, and we think our U&Dave audiences are going to embrace this subversive and unpredictable format."

He continued: "Silence Is Golden is the only show where staying silent is worth its weight in gold. It’s the quietest way to lose a fortune you’ll ever see, and it's time for our studio audience to put their money where their mouth isn't."

The show is produced by Yes Yes Media, with executive producer Richard Bacon likening the series to "the feeling when you’re not allowed to laugh at a funeral".

He explained: "Well, it's that: the Game Show. And I commend U&Dave for boldly commissioning a show that will cost them a quarter million a week – if the audience is better at playing the game than we are."

Silence is Golden will begin on Monday 5th May on U and U&Dave.

