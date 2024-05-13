On the reaction to the show from viewers, Adedeji said: "It's just been phenomenal, and I'm just so proud to be involved in something that has been well received.

"There are so many shows that you're part of and you're very much like, 'This is going to be something incredible. I don't want this to just be a box-ticking thing, I don't want it to be known as a "black show"'.

"This is just a show that [has] predominantly a black cast, that needs to tell a story. And people love it, they understand it, they want to know more, and I'm just so thrilled, this is why we're doing season 2, I'm so excited about it!"

More like this

Kwabena (Adjani Salmon) in Dreaming Whilst Black. BBC/Big Deal Films/Seye Isikalu

Adedeji said she couldn't reveal anything about season 2 yet as she has yet to read the scripts, but said that it would be filming at a later date this year.

When the series was first renewed for season 2, co-creator and star Adjani Salmon said: "The response to Dreaming Whilst Black has been overwhelmingly loving, raucous and humbling.

Read more:

"I’m blessed that we have a chance to entertain da peopledem again. Like season one, our goal is to end up being shared in the Aunties WhatsApp Groups."

The series is loosely inspired by real-life events, and tells the story of Kwabena, an aspiring filmmaker who takes the first step toward achieving his dream, but is quickly confronted with the difficulties of balancing finances, love and his own sense of reality.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dreaming Whilst Black will return to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.