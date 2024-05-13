Dreaming Whilst Black isn’t “a box-ticking” show, says Rachel Adedeji
Adedeji spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet.
BBC Three comedy show Dreaming Whilst Black has received huge acclaim, with strong critical reviews, awards attention and a devoted fanbase developing.
Off the back of this, the series, which has already been renewed for season 2, received two nominations at this year's BAFTA TV Awards, and one of its stars, Rachel Adedeji, who plays Funmi, spoke with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet.
On the reaction to the show from viewers, Adedeji said: "It's just been phenomenal, and I'm just so proud to be involved in something that has been well received.
"There are so many shows that you're part of and you're very much like, 'This is going to be something incredible. I don't want this to just be a box-ticking thing, I don't want it to be known as a "black show"'.
"This is just a show that [has] predominantly a black cast, that needs to tell a story. And people love it, they understand it, they want to know more, and I'm just so thrilled, this is why we're doing season 2, I'm so excited about it!"
Adedeji said she couldn't reveal anything about season 2 yet as she has yet to read the scripts, but said that it would be filming at a later date this year.
When the series was first renewed for season 2, co-creator and star Adjani Salmon said: "The response to Dreaming Whilst Black has been overwhelmingly loving, raucous and humbling.
"I’m blessed that we have a chance to entertain da peopledem again. Like season one, our goal is to end up being shared in the Aunties WhatsApp Groups."
The series is loosely inspired by real-life events, and tells the story of Kwabena, an aspiring filmmaker who takes the first step toward achieving his dream, but is quickly confronted with the difficulties of balancing finances, love and his own sense of reality.
Dreaming Whilst Black will return to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
