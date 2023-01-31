Sunday night's episode upped the ante on the drama front, with Ellie Spence kissing Tom Clare on the terrace just after he told Olivia Hawkins he was interested in her.

Week 3 of Love Island 's 2023 winter season has proved to be a spicy one so far, with heads spinning and couples being tested by the incoming bombshells.

While it seemed as though the pair had managed to keep the snog a secret throughout the last episode, Ellie made the mistake of confiding in Will Young, kicking off a chain of events that ended with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown storming off to find Olivia.

If you missed yesterday's episode, then make sure to catch up with the video above – and check out RadioTimes.com's brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and Week 3 predictions.

Kai's head is turning for new bombshell Samie on Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

Last night's episode began with the girls probing for information on whether the boys fancied Samie Elishi, with Tanyel Revan asking Ron Hall whether Kai Fagan was interested in the new bombshell. "Don’t start fishing off of me, all of the boys think she’s very good looking and I’ve been the guinea pig of what not to do and what happens if you’re not open and transparent with who you’re with," he told her. Not the most comforting answer.

Ron then told Lana Jenkins that Samie is "a good looking girl" who is his type on the outside world, however he's learned from his mistakes with Ellie. Can Lana really trust him?

Meanwhile, Tom and Ellie chatted about their tryst on the terrace, with Ellie revealing that she'd like to repeat the moment that night. She's not the only girl on Tom's mind however, with the semi-pro footballer having told Olivia that he'd like to get to know her more with Zara no longer in the picture. It's no surprise then that Tom decided to keep his kiss with Ellie under wraps, lying to Shaq Muhammad when he asked whether something had happened.

As for Samie, she got to know the boys a bit more, pulling Tom and Ron for a chat and receiving a warm welcome. Kai then decided to speak to Samie himself, revealing that Tanyel may not be happy with him, but he'd like to get to know the new bombshell.

After Ron's productive chat with Samie, Lana sits down with Aaron Waters, who warns her about Ron's antics, telling her that he can't "have his cake and eat it".

Later in the episode, Ellie decided to get the kiss with Tom off her chest, confiding in Will. Unfortunately, he couldn't keep the secret to himself, going to Jessie Wynter, Shaq and Tanya Manhenga for advice on what to do with the information.

Despite promising to sit on the gossip, Tanya told Zara – and it all kicked off. Furious at Tom's two-timing, the episode ended on a cliffhanger with Zara marching off to find Olivia. You really wouldn't want to be Tom right now!

