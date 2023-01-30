So far, we've said goodbye to Haris Namani , Anna-May Robey and David Salako , however there are still 15 islanders still squeezed into the South African villa, determined to find love – even if that means stepping on a few toes to do so.

The Love Island line-up have made it to Week 3 of the 2023 season, although some have already been sent packing from the villa and that number is only likely to grow as the days go on.

One particular person who's not afraid to go after what she wants is Ellie Spence, who shared a smooch with Tom Clare shortly after the semi-pro footballer called off his fling with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and reignited the romantic flame with Olivia Hawkins.

And judging by the first-look for tonight's episode, the drama has only just begun.

If you missed yesterday's episode of Love Island then we've got you covered – make sure to watch the recap video above and check out RadioTimes.com's brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and Week 3 predictions.

The episode kicked off with Zara reeling from the villa's game of balloon dares, during which Tom said that if he had to name three islanders who would make up his perfect partner, he would choose Olivia's face, Zara's body and Lana Jenkins's personality.

Unsurprisingly, Zara wasn't thrilled by his answer, telling the girls that she's "not just a booty" whilst tearing up. Lana went to tip off Tom, suggesting that he speak to her – however, Tom said that he was becoming sick of all the drama between them.

Zara wasn't the only unhappy one after the dares, with Jessie Wynter admitting that Will Young's reaction to Ellie Spence popping a balloon on his crotch was a big "ick" for her. She quickly pulled him to one side, saying: "I wasn't angry but I was like, 'Oh, you rolling your eyes back into your head was a little bit much.'"

Will managed to get himself out of trouble however by apologising for being "a bit of a showman". Let's hope the fairly new couple can move past this!

The next day, Ellie set about getting to know more boys after Ron Hall rebuffed her and pulled Will for a chat. The farmer said that his focus was on Jessie, but gave her some advice to crack on with Tom – or rather get "on the job" (new Love Island lingo alert!).

Ellie Spence on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Tom and Ellie then had a flirty exchange over by the gym before the latest bombshell Samie Elishi made her grand entrance, much to the boys' excitement. Whilst getting to know them by the firepit, the girls watched on from the balcony, with most of the boys – including Kai Fagan and (surprise, surprise) Ron – revealing that the door isn't completely closed on getting to know other people. We're sure Tanyel Revan and Lana will be thrilled to find out!

Ron then admitted to the boys that Samie is his type on paper, while Shaq Muhammad was quick to point out his mistakes from the whole Ellie drama and to remember what he has with Lana. At least one of the islanders is thinking with his head!

Meanwhile, with Zara and Tom no more, Olivia spoke to Tom about renewing their interest in one another. Shortly afterwards, he snuck away to the terrace with Ellie and the two shared a kiss – just as Olivia was telling the girls that she was going to keep Tom on his toes. Now this is cinema.

What will happen with Ellie and Tom? Who will Samie pick? We'll have to tune in tonight to find out.

