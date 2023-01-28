The pair were at loggerheads during a game of dares towards the end of the episode, leading to some more angry words, but before all that, there were plenty of other talking points for viewers to take in.

The second week of Love Island 2023 may be coming to an end but it seems that the drama is only just getting started – and last night's episode saw Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown once again rekindling their ongoing spat.

First up, we saw the debut of both the brand-new Hideaway Retreat and the Treehouse, after the islanders received a text alerting them that the locations were now open for business. They were tasked with selecting one couple to be the first to experience a night of luxury and were ultimately unanimous in their verdict of Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Spencer Wilks and Olivia and Ron Hall and Ellie Spence were the first two couples to head to the Treehouse for some 1:1 dates, and there were some particularly interesting moments during the latter's conversation.

Ellie had caused major drama in the previous episode by coupling up with Ron – who had previously been paired with Lana Jenkins – and early in last night's episode, the financial adviser reassured Lana that his head wasn't about to be turned.

“I want to be respectful, but I also want to be selfish," he told her, before clarifying that his hope was to "Carry on with us… I don’t think she has a chance of swaying me."

He added: “I think I’m gonna do something mad and ‘dead it’ tonight. I just want to, I feel like we are too good. When I spend time with you there’s no way she’s ever going to touch this.”

However, he appeared to backtrack on those words during his actual date with Ellie, telling the business development executive that he wasn't closing himself off and that he wanted to give the new couple a chance to see whether or not it is better than what he has with Lana. Whichever way this goes, it seems there's going to be some guaranteed drama on the cards...

Ellie and Ron ITV

Speaking of drama, the episode closed with the aforementioned game of dares, in which the islanders were each tasked with popping a balloon in "the sexiest way possible" in order to unlock a dare.

Olivia's dare was to snog the two islanders she thought were most attracted to her, and she opted for first Tom Clare and then Spencer – with Zara clearly none too happy about her first choice. This was made all the more clear when Zara's own dare was to choose the least trustworthy and she unsurprisingly chose Olivia.

Meanwhile, Tom risked causing further drama when he was asked to name the three Islanders that would make up his perfect partner and he picked Olivia for face, Zara for body, and Lana for personality.

It remains to be seen what the fallout from that choice will be, but it's safe to say Zara didn't look best pleased...

