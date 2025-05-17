Eurovision 2025 results: Full scoreboard and points so far
Who is currently topping the leaderboard?
It's been a long but exciting night for music fans thanks to the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which held its 69th annual competition in host city Basel this evening (Saturday 17th May).
The grand final saw the qualifying 26 countries all taking centre stage hoping to bring home the title of Eurovision 2025 champion. Voting began as the contest opened, with those around the world and in participating countries able to vote up to 20 times for who they'd like to win.
For audiences in the United Kingdom, top notch commentary was provided for the final by Graham Norton as he provided his witty and unique opinions on each act that stepped foot on the Swiss stage.
But who has scored what and who is currently on top? Read on for a breakdown of the Eurovision 2025 scoreboard as it happens.
Eurovision 2025 scoreboard and points live
Here's a breakdown of the 2025 Eurovision votes so far:
- Austria, JJ - 136
- Switzerland, Zoë Më - 127
- Italy, Lucio Corsi - 92
- France, Louane - 80
- Finland, Erika Vikman - 63
- Netherlands, Claude - 62
You can read further points below.
Last updated: 23:30
