For audiences in the United Kingdom, top notch commentary was provided for the final by Graham Norton as he provided his witty and unique opinions on each act that stepped foot on the Swiss stage.

But who has scored what and who is currently on top? Read on for a breakdown of the Eurovision 2025 scoreboard as it happens.

Eurovision 2025 scoreboard and points live

Here's a breakdown of the 2025 Eurovision votes so far:

You can read further points below.

Last updated: 23:30

The Eurovision 2025 leaderboard.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.