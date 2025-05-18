And for JJ, he did just that, with the Austrian act taking home the third win for his country.

JJ brought his song Wasted Love to this year's competition, hosted by Switzerland in Basel, as he shot straight up the leaderboard in tonight's final.

The singer scored an impressive 436 points, beating Israel's Yuval Raphael, who scored 357 points, just narrowly missing out on the top spot.

JJ. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Estonia's Tommy Cash came in third place with 356 points, while Sweden placed fourth with its entry KAJ.

After the two semi-finals, 26 acts were confirmed to take part in the Grand Final, with the likes of Estonia, Sweden, Albania and Portugal competing alongside the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) as well as last year's winners Switzerland.

The electric show was hosted by presenters Hazel Brugger, Sandra Studer and Monika Hunziker, with audiences in the UK offered commentary by Graham Norton, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills across the week of competition.

The Grand Final also saw Baby Lasagna and Käärijä return to perform in the interval, while Nemo opened the ceremony with their previously winning performance titled The Code.

