Now, Saturday night is no easy feat, with the show being four hours long until the early hours of the morning, but there is plenty in store to break up the performances.

Along with the 26 Eurovision entrants, there will be a special interval performance and some other exciting moments across the night.

Keen to know who will be gracing the stage? Read on to learn more about the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final interval act.

Who is performing in the Eurovision 2025 interval?

Reigning champion Nemo will be returning to the stage to perform their winning son The Code.

Recent fan favourites Baby Lasagna and Finland's Käärijä will also perform, having finished in second place in their respective competitions.

It's likely there will also be some surprises on the night too!

Is Celine Dion performing in the Eurovision 2025 interval?

Celine Dion. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

It's been the question on everyone's lips since the competition kicked off, with rumours making it seem likely.

While the singer returned via a video at the first semi-final, reflecting on her win in 1988, it is unclear if Celine Dion will be performing at the Grand Final.

The video appeared to dismiss any thoughts of her returning, but Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR didn't completely deny the rumours.

An SRG SSR spokesperson said (via The Independent): "All elements of the first semi-final show were played through and rehearsed intensively.

"There are currently no changes regarding Celine Dion – we are still in close contact with her."

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Saturday 17th May 2025.

