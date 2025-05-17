The jury members watch a separate show the day before the grand final and have their say on who impressed them the most, with their scores revealed via the traditional calls around Europe from each country's spokesperson.

But who makes up this year's UK jury? Read on for the list of names who will have a big say in who takes home the Eurovision trophy tonight.

Who is on the UK jury for Eurovision 2025?

This year's UK Eurovision jury is made up of Liz McClarnon, Tom Ogden, Afrodeutsche, Mark Lippman and Carl Parris.

McClarnon was part of the girl group Atomic Kitten, who had major chart success in the 2000s, while Ogden is the lead singer and guitarist of BRIT Award-nominated rock band Blossoms.

Afrodeutsche is an acclaimed composer, producer and DJ based in Manchester, Lippman is the founder and CEO of indie record label Scruff of the Neck, and Parris is an actor, dancer and choreographer who recently worked on Wicked.

Their votes will be revealed on the night by this year's UK jury spokesperson Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Murder on the Dancefloor singer was drafted in to replace Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, who was originally announced as the spokesperson but pulled out "due to unforeseen circumstances".

You can check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.