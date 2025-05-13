While they may be household names for this in Switzerland, the same might not be said for those tuning in from the United Kingdom.

So just who are the presenters at this year's contest? Read on to learn more about Eurovision hosts Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer.

Who is Hazel Brugger?

Hazel Brugger. Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Age: 31

Instagram: @hazelsgonnahaze

Job: Poet and comedian

Hazel Brugger is an American, German and Swiss slam poet and comedian, having been born in California to a Swiss father and German father.

Hazel first began her TV career in 2016 as a correspondent on the German political satire show heute-show. Three years later, Hazel began a YouTube series which she hosts with her husband Thomas Spitzer in which they discuss and explore bizarre places with other German comedians.

Who is Sandra Studer?

Sandra Studer. Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF

Age: 56

Instagram: @sandra_studer

Job: Singer and TV presenter

For Eurovision fans, plenty will recognise Sandra Studer from representing Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 1991.

It was from there, Studer rose to fame and has gone on to have a career in TV presenting and acting. Prior to hosting this year's contest, Studio was the presenter for the Swiss national pre-selection show as well as the spokesperson and commentator for Switzerland in the contest.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

