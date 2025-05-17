This year, the UK were represented by girl band Remember Monday and all eyes were on them as they performed their catchy tune What the Hell Just Happened?.

Based on the odds for Eurovision 2025, Remember Monday were predicted to finish in 12th place this year, but things were slightly different when the final leaderboard was revealed.

With the Eurovision 2025 winner now crowned and all results in and counted - where did the United Kingdom place? Read on to find out.

Where did the UK come in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

It wasn't the ending that fans had hoped for, as the United Kingdom finished in 19th place with 88 points.

It was a very impressive showing from the jury votes, with the trio in 10th place after the jury round.

Sadly, they didn't fare well with the public, picking up the dreaded nul points from the popular vote and dropping down the leaderboard.

It meant the UK came was one place lower than last year's entry, Olly Alexander, who finished in 18th place but with significantly fewer points – 44.

Remember Monday. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of their performance, Remember Monday said: "What the Hell Just Happened? is exactly how we’re feeling right now! It’s all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we’d be doing anything like this.

"When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is 'I wanna be a pop star', so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild.

"We’re going to be the first girl band to represent the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour. We're going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage…

"We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud! This is really the music World Cup and we’ll do our best to bring it home!"

You can check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

