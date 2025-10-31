Life is too short to spend the increasingly brief wintry evenings trawling the streamers for something good to watch. Thankfully, the TV whisperers at Radio Times have you covered.

Ad

Our team of experts and hardcore fans have compiled the ultimate list of the best shows on offering in the world of on-demand TV – from Netflix to Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney Plus.

So save yourself the half hour of mind-numbing scrolling time today and get straight to the good stuff.

Happy streaming!

Best series to watch on Netflix right now

It's the perfect time of year to make your way through your growing Netflix watchlist and with the help of some recent additions, that list is only set to expand further.

We're now in the build-up period ahead of the anticipated final instalment of Stranger Things 5, but there's plenty to keep viewers ticking over in the meantime, whatever the genre of their fancy is.

If you're a true crime fan then Monster: The Ed Gein Story may very well already be on your radar but if you're after something a little lighter, a brand new instalment of Selling Sunset has just landed on the streamer.

There's also the second season of Nobody Wants This, which continues on the love story of Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody). It's safe to say that the first season was a hit for the streamer, warming plenty of hearts and restoring faith in the romcom genre for many fans.

1. Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne. Erin Simkin/Netflix

This charming romantic comedy series returns for season 2 and stars Kristen Bell as an agnostic podcast host, Joanne, and Adam Brody as an unconventional rabbi, Noah, who meet at a party and find sparks flying. However, their differing outlooks on life and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families get in the way.

While the show may not lean as hard on its central premise as some viewers might expect, the relationships are delightful to follow, with warm, engaging performances from Bell and Brody, who have a winning chemistry together.

Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons make for a terrific supporting duo, and the show is consistently funny. It may not be the most original of set ups or formulas, but fans of romcoms are likely to be delighted that they seem to be going through a bit of a renaissance on TV right now. – James Hibbs

2. Fearless

Helen McCrory as Emma Banville in Fearless. Gareth Gatrell/ITV

There's just something about a six-part British crime drama that is perfect for the long and colder nights and Fearless couldn't have come at a better time on the streaming platform. The series centres on the late Helen McCrory as human rights lawyer Emma Banville, who is known for taking a punt on seemingly lost causes.

This time round, she's faced with the case of Kevin Russell (played by Sam Swainsbury), a 37-year-old man that was convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Linda Simms 14 years earlier. Whilst most think that Kevin is indeed guilty, Emma starts to uncover plenty of dark truths that point to a wider miscarriage of justice. There's plenty of twists in this well-paced drama, with a slew of familiar faces – like Wunmi Mosaku, John Bishop, Michael Gambon and Jamie Bamber – all starring in the series.

3. Interview with the Vampire

Bailey Bass as Claudia, Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC

Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles books are wonderfully reimagined in this cult hit, which has quietly established itself as one of the best fantasy shows on television today. Viewers of the Brad Pitt/Tom Cruise film of the same name may recall the premise, but rest assured that this new adaptation stands head and shoulders above that earlier attempt.

Interview with the Vampire explores the life of Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson), who recounts his eternal youth as a blood-sucking monster to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Much of which revolves around his intense and steamy relationship with Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who turned him into a vampire back in 1910.

Critics have heaped praise on this lavish retelling of Rice's story, with plaudits going to the main performances and elegant style as well as the nuanced writing led by Perry Mason's Rolin Jones. There's no doubt that Interview with the Vampire is a must-watch for fans of gothic fantasy and romance – just ignore the botched bid for a shared universe with Mayfair Witches, which is not up to par.

4. Special Ops: Lioness

Zoe Saldaña in Special Ops: Lioness. Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has built up such a name for himself in the world of TV, that A-list stars seem to be flocking by the dozen to work with him.

Case in point, Special Ops: Lioness, the first season of which is now available to stream on Netflix. The series is led by Oscar-winner Zoe Saldaña, while key supporting roles are played by Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly.

The spy thriller show, each season of which is made up of eight episodes, follows Saldaña's Joe, the leader of a CIA team of female operatives who go on undercover missions as part of the War on Terror.

The show's second season was its stronger outing thus far, so here's hoping it is added to the platform soon, but viewers should know this is not an authentic, realistic, down-to-Earth look at the work of the US special forces, but instead an entertaining thriller, with well-staged action and a superb cast to bring it all together in the more emotional beats. - James Hibbs

5. Black Rabbit

Jude Law as Jake Friedken in Black Rabbit. Netflix

This New York-based thriller series follows Jake, the owner of a restaurant and VIP club in New York, called the Black Rabbit. When his brother Vince shows up again bringing trouble in his wake, the two brothers must work together to try and clean up the mess and stay ahead of the danger.

The series has proved a big hit with Netflix viewers, thanks in large part to three elements. Firstly, you've got a real, authentic sense of place, as the show delves into the real underbelly of New York, as well as the nightlife scene.

Secondly, there's the stellar performances from leads Jude Law and Jason Bateman, who have an instant and winning chemistry as the two brothers, and sell their plight entirely.

Third, and perhaps most crucially, you've got the tension. This series may be something of a slow-burn to start with, but once the tension starts ratcheting up it doesn't stop, as the net closes in on Jake and Vince and the stakes only get higher and higher.

There are some issues with pacing, sure, and it may not be the most innovative series out there. However, there's something refreshing about a limited series which is really designed to be just that, meaning you know that as you had towards the climax, there is nothing off the table. - James Hibbs

6. House of Guinness

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness in House of Guinness. Ben Blackall/Netflix

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has a somewhat spotty track record, spanning some of the most celebrated work of recent years to some disappointing duds (we're looking at you, Great Expectations). Fortunately, House of Guinness falls firmly in the former category – and might just be his best work since Tommy Shelby first graced the streets of Birmingham.

The series introduces us to the Guinness family – owners of the world-famous Irish brewery – at a crucial time for their business, after patriarch Benjamin has passed away, leaving a controversial will that stokes tension between his children.

Anthony Boyle (Say Nothing), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), Emily Fairn (The Responder) and Fionn O'Shea (Masters of the Air) portray the real heirs to the empire, whose stories are semi-fictionalised for this eventful series, set in the mid-to-late 1800s against the backdrop of Ireland's tumultuous political landscape.

Happy Valley's James Norton is a standout among the starry supporting cast as brewery foreman Sean Rafferty, but performances are stellar across the board, along with production value and stylistic flair, which layers contemporary elements (such as modern music) over the period setting to striking effect.

If you were enraptured by the likes of Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows or SAS Rogue Heroes, this latest offering from Knight certainly stands shoulder-to-shoulder with those that came before. – David Craig

7. Long Story Short

Paul Reiser as Elliot Cooper, Ben Feldman as Avi Schwooper, Angelique Cabral as Jen, Lisa Edelstein as Naomi Schwartz, Max Greenfield as Yoshi Schwooper, Abbi Jacobson as Shira Schwooper and Nicole Byer as Kendra. Netflix

This latest animated series from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg shows that he hasn't lost his touch. This show may be a very different beast than BoJack, but what it does retain is that series's complexity of characters, depth of message and real, big, silly laughs.

The series centres on the Schwooper family, and tells the story of the different family members over a number of decades, jumping back and forth to different tales and different times.

The voice cast are all phenomenal here, in a series which has real insight – you will feel like you have met these people before and understand them innately, even after just one episode. As each one builds them out the tapestry gets richer.

At its heart, the series is also an exploration of Jewish identity and the different ways the members of the family interpret their faith and their heritage. It also tackles the Covid pandemic better than almost any other media we've seen thus far, reflecting deeply and sensitively on a difficult time that so many films and series seem desperate to gloss over and forget.

It has already been renewed for a second season, meaning viewers should have no fear that they'll be left hanging after these 10 episodes. - James Hibbs

8. The Killing Kind

Colin Morgan and Emma Appleton star in The Killing Kind Paramount Plus

This psychological thriller may have passed you by upon its initial release – coming and going without much fanfare on Paramount Plus back in 2023 – but it has found a healthy new lease of life since its arrival on Netflix.

Emma Appleton leads the cast as barrister Ingrid Lewis, who makes the mistake of getting a little too close to her client, John Webster (Colin Morgan), after she successfully secures him a 'not guilty' verdict.

Resembling a modern-day, gender-swapped Fatal Attraction, John's interest in Ingrid spirals into an obsession – and when he re-emerges after the suspicious death of her colleague, it raises the question of whether he was innocent to begin with.

Zara Hayes and Jonathan AH Stewart adapt the story from a novel by Jane Casey, peppering each episode with enough twists and reveals to send you straight onto the next.

The only downside to The Killing Kind is that it may test your suspension of disbelief, with Ingrid making increasingly preposterous decisions as her personal crisis deepens – which might well test your sympathy for her.

Nevertheless, if you're looking for an intriguing and easily digestible thriller, The Killing Kind fits that bill quite nicely. – David Craig

9. Wednesday

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Netflix

With reboots, remakes and revivals reigning supreme in the world of TV, it was only a matter of time before the Addams Family were dusted off and resurrected.

Thankfully, Netflix brought in the king of gothic whimsy, Tim Burton, to lead coming-of-age horror-comedy Wednesday. Gen Z scream queen Jenna Ortega was an inspired choice to play the titular deadpan teenager, who is sent to the Nevermore Academy after unleashing a pack of piranhas on bullies targeting Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).

While Wednesday was initially unimpressed with the school for supernatural students, she soon became tied up in tracking down a murderous monster, channelling her own psychic abilities and absolving her parents, the loved-up Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), from a crime they're suspected of committing whilst at the school themselves.

At times, Wednesday certainly leans too far into the teen drama genre that's been desecrated by the likes of Riverdale, but the show's aesthetic, overall tone and Ortega's excellent performance are Burtonesque enough to make this an eye-catching and entertaining watch. Season 2 has just landed in full, so now is the perfect time to get caught up! This time around, Wednesday is back at Nevermore and as she's trying to build her psychic abilities more, she has a new tormenter to battle, too, plus Pugsley's enrolling at school. Oh, and Lady Gaga has a starring role in the latest season, so it's unmissable.

10. Fisk

Kitty Flanagan as Helen Tudor-Fisk in the Australian sitcom Fisk ABC iView

If you were as disappointed by The Office Australia as we were, you'll find a lot more joy in this far superior workplace comedy courtesy of our friends Down Under.

Fisk begins by introducing us to the title character – lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) – at a low point in her life, having suffered consecutive life and career knocks in the form of a divorce and the loss of her high-flying job in Sydney. She moves back to her hometown of Melbourne for a new start, taking a downgraded position at a small local firm specialising in wills and probate.

Suffice to say, Gruber & Gruber isn't the slick, professional environment that Fisk is used to navigating. Between her strange new colleagues and even stranger clients, Fisk will have her work cut out for her to make a success of this next chapter. And that's before you factor in her eccentric father.

Fisk star and co-creator Flanagan is integral to the show's success, crafting a charmingly grounded and straight-talking lead character, whose acerbic wit provides a refreshing dose of sanity in a surreal world. But the more outlandish performances of co-stars Aaron Chen and Julia Zemiro, among others, also provide their fair share of standout moments, with strong chemistry shared across the group.

Between Fisk and Colin from Accounts, it's clear that Australia's comedic muscle is not to be underestimated – but its broadcasters should perhaps stick to originals instead of rehashing older formats. Fisk seasons 1-3 are streaming now. – David Craig

11. Hostage

Suranne Jones in Hostage. Netflix

The latest new thriller to arrive on Netflix is this five-episode, binge-worthy series starring Suranne Jones as the British PM, whose world is turned upside down when her husband is kidnapped.

At the same time, the French President – played here by the Before trilogy's Julie Delpy – begins to receive threatening emails and the two world leaders are faced with a very difficult choice as they must work together to get to the bottom of the threat, risking their lives and political futures in the process.

Hostage might not be the most original thriller in the book, but the fast pace and myriad cliffhangers should be enough to make it a propulsive and addictive watch for most viewers – and the central performances from Jones and Delpy have received a lot of praise. – Patrick Cremona

12. Finding Alice

Finding Alice. ITV

Keeley Hawes gives one of her best performances in Finding Alice – and that's saying something, given that the national treasure has rarely made a misstep in her enviable career.

This drama series originally aired on ITV1, but has now found its way to Netflix, where an even larger audience is discovering its offbeat mystery. The story kicks off when Alice finds her loving husband at the bottom of a hazardous flight of stairs in the eerily modern home that he designed.

Suffice to say, if a smart speaker is your idea of cutting-edge technology, then the so-called 'smart home' that Alice and her daughter, Charlotte (Isabella Pappas), are left to live in would be nothing short of a nightmare. But Hawes's plucky protagonist is far from a passive victim of circumstance.

Instead, when it becomes apparent that her late husband had secrets, she moves heaven and earth to uncover them – facing her grief and an uncertain future along the way. Wednesday and Amandaland star Joanna Lumley also stars in Finding Alice, which would be a fine choice for a one-weekend binge. – David Craig

13. Untamed

Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in Untamed. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Coming from Mark L Smith, whose earlier projects include such visceral stories as The Revenant and Netflix's own American Primeval, it should come as no surprise that Untamed isn't your typical detective drama.

The story follows federal agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) as he investigates the murder of a woman, whose body is found one day in Yosemite National Park. While the narrative is stretched conventionally over six intriguing episodes, Untamed's fittingly no-holds-barred approach adds an unpredictable element that helps it carve out a niche in this admittedly crowded genre.

The team make superb use of Yosemite itself, a sprawling expanse in California, the vast majority of which is wilderness providing homes for black bears, coyotes and cougars among a long list of other animals. Although cliché to say, the location is unmistakably a character of its own in this miniseries, which is tailored around its sights, obstacles and dangers.

Jurassic Park's Sam Neill, Daredevil: Born Again's Wilson Bethel, The Boys star Rosemarie DeWitt and La Brea's Lily Santiago round out the supporting cast of Untamed, but Bana carries the piece, proving he still has that leading man charisma after decades working in the business.

14. Too Much

Will Sharpe and Megan Stalter star in Too Much. Netflix

Lena Dunham has returned to the realm of television comedy with Too Much, a new series loosely inspired by her own life. The story follows American marketing executive Jess (Hacks breakout Megan Stalter) and British musician Felix (A Real Pain's Will Sharpe) as they embark on a whirlwind romance, which begins mere hours after the former touches down in London.

Too Much's early episodes get some good material out of the culture clash between the Anglophile and her British beau, who introduces her to the mundanities of UK life beyond the classic literature, period dramas and detective shows she's consumed. Elsewhere, though, Dunham takes the humour to broader and more outlandish places, usually fuelled by Stalter's character, who yells and rambles her way through a fire-related accident, social media hysteria and an unwisely high dose of ketamine.

In a possible nod to the title, Jess and her colleagues in London's marketing elite can be too much to handle at times, veering far away from charmingly eccentric to become overtly annoying. Overall, though, there is enough fun, romance and soul searching to keep us on the side of the central couple, although Too Much's lighter, more schmaltzy touch may take Girls fans by surprise. – David Craig

15. Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

If you're one of the few people on Earth who are yet to see viral sensation Squid Game, then you are in for one wild, violent and thought-provoking ride. The breakout South Korean series follows several indebted individuals who are given the chance to compete for a 45.6 billion won prize, and all they have to do is play popular children's games.

While it may sound like a piece of cake, with a cash prize that's so staggeringly high, the games are far from easy – and lead to any losers being brutally murdered in their hundreds.

The first season of Squid Game grew into one of the streamer's biggest shows of all time, with the second season following suit with quite the twist. It's now time for fans to get stuck into the third and final instalment of the series, with the stakes set to be ever higher.

It's easy to see why the series has continued to prove popular: Squid Game is simply great television that is well acted, tightly written, sharply directed and acts as a critique of the predatory competition a capitalist society inspires.

But even those not looking for a social commentary will find something to enjoy, with plenty of white-knuckle survival sequences – made all the more effective because the compelling, character-driven nature of the series means we actually care about the contestants involved. - Daniel Furn/Morgan Cormack

16. Back

David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Back. Channel 4

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are best known for their sketch show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and for Peep Show – the latter of which is also available on Netflix.

This absolutely makes sense and is well-deserved, but fans of their comedy stylings certainly shouldn't overlook Back, the Channel 4 comedy which ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2021.

The series follows Mitchell's Stephen, the son of a pub manager who takes on the responsibility of managing it after his father's death. However, the arrival of Webb's Andrew, a man who purports to have lived as Stephen's foster brother for a brief period many years ago, shakes things up, as he is far more popular, more go-getting and also more devious.

It's got a deliciously dark edge to it which won't be for all audiences, but the characters are well-drawn, the comedy supremely funny and the tone quite unlike anything else on TV. It was tragically cancelled on a major cliffhanger, but still works well as a two-season bite of brilliance. - James Hibbs

17. Ginny and Georgia

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in Ginny and Georgia. Netflix

It was a long time coming, but Ginny and Georgia season 3 did not disappoint, picking up days after season 2's jaw-dropping finale.

Led once more by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, the duo continue to grip viewers as Ginny finds herself stuck in limbo between wanting to live life as a normal teenager while being caught up in her mother's drama. And drama is putting it lightly.

While there's a lot of heart between the dysfunctional Miller family, there is a whole lot of pain within the household and for those affected by their actions on the outside. From angsty teen drama and romance to a mother who'll do anything to protect her kids, it's no shock that Ginny and Georgia season 3 has risen up on Netflix's top 10. - Katelyn Mensah

18. Dept. Q

Matthew Goode in Dept. Q. Netflix

If you're a fan of Slow Horses on Apple TV, this Netflix original series might help pass the time between seasons of the hit thriller. Dept. Q imagines a similar premise, but instead of the outcast spies of Slough House, it follows misfit detectives based out of a dingy basement office in Edinburgh and taking on the cold cases that nobody else wants to touch.

Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches, Watchmen) leads the cast as Carl Mørck, a PTSD-stricken sleuth whose first case with his new team involves the ominous disappearance of a barrister. With an experienced supporting cast including Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald, Guilt's Mark Bonnar and Bridget Jones star Shirley Henderson, there are plenty of striking characters to get acquainted with as the investigation unravels across nine episodes.

Arguably, co-creators Scott Frank and Chandni Lakhani stretch this first case out a little longer than it needs to be, with writing that isn't quite as punchy as their Gary Oldman-led rival series. Nevertheless, this is above-average crime drama that fans of the genre should gel with. – David Craig

19. Sirens

Milly Alcock as Simone and Julianne Moore as Michaela in Sirens. Netflix

Comparisons will certainly be drawn to the likes of The White Lotus or Nine Perfect Strangers here, and while Sirens certainly packs in a satirical look at the privileged elite, it also heaps on the humour in plentiful supply. Often veering towards fever dream territory, the five-parter is an incredibly easy watch and seems to be one thing going into it, only to transform into a rumination on power, wealth and family by the end.

The complicated sister dynamic at the centre of things keeps you hooked and only grows more fraught through the episodes, with older sister Devon confused at why Simone has found solace in the arms of a billionaire's wife. A maternal figure? A sought-after best friend? It's hard to put a label on Simone and Michaela's dynamic but ultimately, Simone's troubled past has only continued to plague her in adulthood.

Will it be the most memorable series you've watched all year? Likely not, but if you're looking for something fun, a little silly and charmingly funny to see you through the weekend, Sirens is an easy pick. – Morgan Cormack

20. Forever

Michael Cooper Jr as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark. Netflix

Coming from the mind of Mara Brock Akil – who we have to thank for seminal sitcom Girlfriends – and inspired by Judy Blume's novel of the same name, Forever was always destined to be a streaming hit. Well, now having been renewed for season 2, there's no better time to get acquainted with the series that will leave you kicking your feet and reminiscing about teenage love.

Following Keisha and Justin, they cross paths after spending preschool together and embark on a whirlwind of first love. Joys and heartaches flutter about in equal supply here, with Forever also digging into the complications of being a teenager just trying to figure life out. – Morgan Cormack

21. The Four Seasons

(L-R) Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, and Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

If The White Lotus is a little too spicy for your liking, or you're just looking to detox from the latest season, then The Four Seasons might be just the escape that you're looking for!

This comedy-drama from Tina Fey remakes a 1981 romcom of the same name, both of which explore the lives of three couples who have been friends for many years and regularly take holidays together.

Their dynamic, however, is forever changed when Steve Carell's Nick and Kerri Kenney's Anne suddenly divorce, with the former quickly getting together with a much younger woman. The initial awkwardness gives way to deeper introspection about whether the other partners are as happy as they seem.

Fey has said that she wanted The Four Seasons to be a comforting watch, and she has thoroughly succeeded in that regard. The characters are endearing, their struggles are relatable and the core ethos drops the cynicism of The White Lotus. Instead, it favours an optimistic view that meaningful bonds can endure and contentment can be found in unexpected places – even if it's not quite what you once imagined.

Fey, Carell and Kenney are joined by Will Forte, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani for the charming excursion. – David Craig

22. You

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 5. Netflix

The world was completely gripped when You launched on Netflix at the end of 2018 – and viewers haven’t really stopped looking over their shoulders since. The psychological thriller, initially set in New York, began by following creepy (but also kind of likeable) Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) and his developing obsession for Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Over the course of 10 episodes, we stared in horror as his lust turned into toxic desire. At times, the Netflix series makes you laugh, but as the tone shifts in the story, so too does a viewer’s unease; this is quite simply not the kind of series you want to watch in the dark before bed.

Seasons 2 and 3 saw Joe living in California where he was challenged by rival-slash-partner Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), while season 4 shook up the format once again, with Joe adopting a new persona in London and rubbing shoulders with members of high society, including Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie as an icy art gallery curator.

Now, Joe's back in New York for You's fifth and final season, where the past continues to haunt him but his life seems better than ever. With a new love interest in Bronte (Madeline Brewer) and his old murderous tendencies never too far from his decision-making, how will things end for the protagonist once and for all? - Helen Daly/Morgan Cormack

23. Black Mirror

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

It's a series that almost needs no introduction but it's hard to believe that after many years and plenty of episodes that are still talked about today, Black Mirror is back for its seventh season.

Six new stories, an impeccable cast and even the show's first ever sequel, the Charlie Brooker series is most certainly back with a bang. Boasting the likes of Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paul Giamatti and Peter Capaldi (to name just a few), this season is rooted in the emotional side of things.

Black Mirror has always done heartfelt very well – just look at the likes of Be Right Back, San Junipero or Beyond The Sea – and this season is a testament to the show's ability to weave in dystopian technology with feelings and stories we can all relate to.

As our season 7 review states: "A testament to everyone involved, season 7 is home to instant classics aplenty that you'll want to devour in no time at all and will stand the test of time, standing tall against many of Black Mirror's episodic greats from seasons past."

You'll be left laughing, shedding a tear or two or simply, may just want to stare at a blank wall for a bit but so is the effect of near-flawless storytelling in this Black Mirror instalment. One not to be missed. – Morgan Cormack

24. Years and Years

Years and Years. Guy Farrow/BBC

This dystopian series from Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies charts the lives of one family across the years, spanning from its year of release on BBC One, 2019, right through to 2034. As well as delving into their personal lives and turmoils, it also grapples with how they interact with ever changing politics and tech.

The show has a stand-out cast featuring the likes of Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, T'Nia Miller and Jessica Hynes, while Emma Thompson is excellent as populist politician Vivienne Rook, who is seen growing in stature and popularity as time passes, going from a fringe figure firmly into mainstream.

Given the enormity of the topics its tackling, and the amount it takes on, Years and Years doesn't always hit. However, when it does it really does, from the chilling end to the show's first episode through to a heartbreaking mid-season moment which will leave you shaken to your core.

This is powerful drama, in a series which was under-watched when it first arrived, but can hopefully now find a whole new viewership on Netflix. - James Hibbs

25. Adolescence

Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham star in Adolescence. Netflix

This hard-hitting drama from Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne sees Graham re-teaming with his Boiling Point director Philip Barantini for four one-shot episodes.

The episodes follow the aftermath of a boy being accused of murdering his female schoolmate, with Graham playing the boy's father, alongside Ashley Walters as the detective investigating the case and Erin Doherty as the boy's clinical psychologist.

It's a tough watch, and not something which can be put on in the background - this is urgent, gripping, emotionally confronting TV, which is masterfully put together and performed by some of the finest actors working today. The show asks questions about the rise of toxic masculinity and violence against women and girls, particularly driven by online activists, and does so in a way which doesn't necessarily provide answers, but shines a light on an important topic.

It may be uncomfortable viewing, but Thorne, Graham and Barantini have provided us with one of the finest shows of the year thus far. - James Hibbs

26. Toxic Town

Claudia Jessie, Jodie Whittaker, Karla Crome and Aimee Lou Wood in Toxic Town. Netflix

Following the enormous response to last year's Mr Bates vs The Post Office, another miscarriage of justice is getting a timely and long-deserved examination in this major UK original from Netflix and screenwriter Jack Thorne (The Accident).

The four-part limited series brings attention to the Corby toxic waste case, in which several mothers in a Midlands town sought answers after their babies were born with physical deformities. They identified a connection between the birth defects and toxicity from hazardous waste that had been carelessly ferried through the town during the regeneration of a disused steelworks.

With acclaimed acting talent like Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Claudia Jessie and Karla Crome at the centre – playing the real-life mothers who tirelessly fought for justice – this shocking case is powerfully depicted in Toxic Town; a series sure to leave viewers equal parts heartbroken, disturbed and furious.

Thorne's writing is also deserving of praise, distilling a long story into four concise chapters, all the while giving us a compelling portrait of the families most adversely impacted (and their inspiring tenacity in the face of tough odds). It's not an easy watch, but it's an important one. – David Craig

27. The Capture

Holliday Grainger as Rachel Carey in The Capture season 2. BBC/Heyday/NBC Universal

This techno-thriller series, which has aired two seasons thus far, is one of the best shows to come out of the BBC in some time – a taut, compelling drama exposing very modern fears about mis and disinformation.

The series centres around Holliday Grainger's Rachel Carey, a detective inspector who investigates a complex conspiracy surrounding the use of deepfake technology to manipulate the truth. While the first season focuses on the case of a soldier accused of murder, the second surrounds a politician who finds his own views being warped by a digital doppelgänger.

Grainger puts in a terrific central performance and is surrounded by co-stars at the top of their game, from Ron Perlman to Callum Turner and Paapa Essiedu. But perhaps the best thing about this series is its pace, with the series never letting up on the thrills and twists.

The show has been strangely edited into eight episodes for Netflix, rather than the six it was initially broadcast in, but don't worry - it's still an incredible ride throughout, tapping into some very contemporary concerns and doing so in a way which never speaks down to its audience. - James Hibbs

28. Apple Cider Vinegar

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson. Netflix

In an age of pervasive disinformation, it has never been more important to be careful what you read on the internet – which gives the unbelievable story of disgraced influencer Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) an oddly prophetic quality.

Back in the early-to-mid 2010s – an era that feels more distant from today than a mere decade can explain – Belle was making a name for herself on a then-fledgling social media platform called Instagram. There, she captivated an audience of hundreds of thousands with her remarkable story of fighting brain cancer through diet and wellness, inspiring other sufferers of the illness to consider alternative forms of treatment.

There was just one problem: Belle never had cancer. This shocking story is brought to life in Apple Cider Vinegar,

Crucial to that success is star Kaitlyn Dever, who has the unenviable challenge of playing Belle; an individual who could politely be described as incomprehensible. On the famously impolite internet, she has been labelled with far less flattering adjectives.

Apple Cider Vinegar presents some theories as to what could have driven Belle to do something so unthinkable, without ever using those possible motives as justification for her deception. Importantly, the show doesn't ask you to forgive her – or even especially sympathise with her – but acknowledges that nothing occurs in a vacuum and so, naturally, there must have been a catalyst to this mind-boggling chain of events.

It's largely left up to viewers to make their mind up on whether that might be greed, loneliness, naivety, narcissism, childhood trauma, mental illness, all of the above or another factor entirely – it's unlikely we'll ever know for certain. - David Craig

29. Black Doves

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young. Netflix

Missing Bond? Well, Black Doves may be just the tonic if you're looking for a gripping spy drama, and while it isn't the most cheery of festive watches, it is set in London at Christmas – so it ticks that Yuletide box. The new series boasts a cast full of familiar British acting talent and centres on deep-undercover agent Helen (Keira Knightley), whose life is turned upside down when her secret lover is killed in a targeted assassination.

From screenwriter Joe Barton – who is known for Giri/Haji, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself and The Lazarus Project – it's safe to say that the writing and tension of this is well-executed, although unevenly paced at times. But for a binge watch that's set to keep you guessing, it sure is the ideal kind of series to get stuck into for these longer evenings. – Morgan Cormack

30. The Diplomat

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in The Diplomat. Netflix

After an acclaimed run on FX's The Americans (now streaming on Disney Plus), celebrated actor Keri Russell has landed herself another hit political thriller with The Diplomat.

The series follows Kate Wyler – the newly appointed US ambassador to the UK – as she adjusts to her new life in London, while handling the pressures that her job regularly throws at her. From responding to international crises to forging essential political alliances, she'll have a lot on her plate as a sinister threat from within the British government begins to take root.

As discussed in our The Diplomat season 2 review, this is a show that sometimes pushes the boundaries of believability, but it is easily elevated by a stellar cast that includes Russell, Rufus Sewell (Scoop), David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ali Ahn (Agatha All Along), Rory Kinnear (No Time to Die) and T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor).

Academy Award winner Allison Janney joins that ensemble in season 2, which dropped in October, playing the vice president of the United States Grace Penn, who will be causing some major headaches for Kate in the latest run. And good news: a third season is already confirmed! – David Craig

31. Heartstopper

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3. Samuel Dore/Netflix

This LGBTQ+ romance has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe, telling the story of how schoolboys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) go from being friends to boyfriends over the course of a fateful school year. The show dispenses with the drugs and misery of edgier high school fare like Euphoria, in favour of an all-ages approach that makes up for in cuteness what it lacks in dramatic stakes.

That being said, the newly released third season does delve into some darker material, as our characters face troubled home lives and mental health concerns among other obstacles.

With a brisk 25-minute runtime per episode, this is a series you can easily binge-watch – and if you're a hopeless romantic, then you most likely will. Heartstopper boasts a cast comprised largely of newcomers (along with one A-list cameo), but expect to see plenty more from them in the years to come. In fact, trans actress Yasmin Finney – who plays arty schoolgirl Elle – has already gone on to star in Doctor Who, while co-lead Joe Locke can currently be seen in Marvel's Agatha All Along. – David Craig

32. Brassic

Brassic. Sky UK Limited

In a somewhat surprising move, a select few Sky Originals are now heading to Netflix, with long-running comedy-drama Brassic leading the charge. It's a fitting choice given the enduring success of Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst's creation, which is tied with Trollied for Sky's longest-running scripted series.

The story follows Vinnie O'Neill (Gilgun), whose small-time criminal antics lead to big-time trouble as he tries to scrape by in the declining town of Hawley. The show is full of wacky moments and larger-than-life characters, but also touches on serious themes, including Vinnie's struggle with bipolar disorder and the broader impact of social deprivation.

Gilgun has been nominated at the BAFTA TV Awards every year since 2021, but is yet to bag a prize for his performance. Fortunately, with a seventh final season currently airing, he will hopefully have more opportunities to do so. You can catch the first five chapters on Netflix, where the show has found a number of new fans. - David Craig

33. BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman Netflix

Having recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, now would be a great time to revisit the jaw-dropping BoJack Horseman – or to finally give it a chance if you've been holding off for any reason. Need more convincing? Well, we reckon BoJack Horseman is the best animated show of all time.

Across six wonderful seasons, this zany show about an alcoholic humanoid horse did something very few can manage: it perfectly blended laugh out loud comedy with dark, thought-provoking subject matter in a way that felt both effortless and profound.

Will Arnett leads the voice cast as the titular BoJack, a washed up television star living in Hollywood and desperately angling for a comeback at any cost. Throughout the series, we also meet his affable former rival Mr Peanutbutter, his agent and ex-girlfriend Princess Carolyn, and two human characters, Todd Chavez and Diane Nguyen, each of whom get numerous chances to shine in both humorous and serious storylines.

Tackling issues including the perils of fame, addiction and depression but also containing an incredible range of visual gags and wordplay BoJack Horseman is easily one of the best Netflix originals currently available, and arguably one of the finest TV shows of all time. - Patrick Cremona

34. Supacell

Tosin Cole stars in Supacell Netflix

This superhero drama, created by Rapman and starring Tosin Cole, follows five seemingly unconnected Black South Londoners who are changed forever when they suddenly, inexplicably develop superpowers. Cole's Michael, who is zapped into the future on the night of his engagement, believes he can save the life of his fiancée if he brings the group of five together.

Viewers may be feeling some superhero fatigue, but Supacell cuts right through that, telling a story which feels wholly unique and using the genre the explore themes around race and power, while also feeling truly authentic and specific to its time and place. - James Hibbs

35. Bridgerton

Bridgerton.

Netflix didn't have much of a reputation for period drama - but everything changed in the lockdown Christmas of 2020, when the world needed a little cheer. Santa Claus delivered the most glorious series onto the streaming service on 25th December, just in time for us to binge watch with our tins of Quality Street. Based on Julia Quinn’s popular novels, Bridgerton focuses on eight siblings looking for love in sparkling Regency London.

First to meet her match was Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, who started a fake love affair with the smouldering Duke of Hastings, aka breakout star and potential Bond Regé-Jean Page, while season 2 saw the focus shift to Anthony Bridgerton and his relationship with new character Kate Sharma.

Now, the focus is on friends-to-lovers Penelope, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Bridgerton son Colin (Luke Newton), whose slow-burn plot line isn't immediately as captivating as previous seasons, but is nonetheless worth the watch.

Really, you'll want to tune in to see how the dual identity of Penelope as Lady Whistledown unfolds, especially seeing as the anonymous pamphlet writer is the thorn in Colin's side this season. Fun and fresh, with brilliant performances, lavish costumes and a modern soundtrack, the series is a joyous distraction from everyday life – and has gone down a storm. - Emma Bullimore/Morgan Cormack

36. Big Boys

Danny and Jack in Big Boys. Channel 4

This warm-hearted, funny and emotional sitcom from Jack Rooke has not only just been added to Netflix, but a third season has also been commissioned for Channel 4, meaning there has never been a better time to catch up.

Loosely based on Rooke's own life and experiences, it follows Dylan Llewellyn's Jack, a closeted and shy 19-year-old man who starts at university while still grieving the loss of his dad. There he meets Jon Pointing's Danny, a 25-year-old, laddy mature student, who is secretly struggling with his own mental health issues. They form a fast friendship, and the series charts the ups and downs of their time at Brent Uni.

Packed with stellar performances, not least from Llewellyn and Pointing, the series has a lightness of touch and is utterly brimming with positivity and a love for its characters.

Although it elicits chuckles more frequently than it provides laugh-out-loud moments, its utterly easy watching, with some strong messages behind it and a group of characters you'll want to spend your time with. - James Hibbs

37. Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

There's no doubt that many will be speaking about this seven-part drama which, on the face of it, many may think is a comedy – but actually delivers devastating blow after blow as we dig deeper into comedian Richard Gadd's real-life tale.

Having created and written the series after performing it as a one-man theatre show, Gadd stars as Donny Dunn, an aspiring comedian who works in a pub to make ends meet.

There, he meets a vulnerable woman called Martha, who starts to develop an unhealthy obsession with him and becomes his stalker. While the unrelenting nature of Martha's constant messaging punctuates this series with a kind of claustrophobia, it is actually the explorations of trauma in this series that make it the kind of watch that will linger with you – and make Gadd a name on many people's lips thereafter.

If you've watched I May Destroy You, there are definite similarities to be drawn to the Michaela Coel series – but here, Gadd is unflinchingly reflective on his own past and his own downfalls. - Morgan Cormack

38. 3 Body Problem

John Bradley as Jack Rooney and Jess Hong as Jin Cheng in 3 Body Problem. Ed Miller/Netflix

Coming from famed Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, and True Blood's Alexander Woo, this series has been anticipated for quite some time now since it was first announced in 2020. Based on the novel of the same name by sci-fi author Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problem sees a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberate across space and time into the present day.

Across the eight episodes, we follow a group of five scientists who team up with a detective when the world around them stops following the laws of nature. But what's the threat to Earth and will they be able to save humanity? Featuring plenty of familiar faces, this glossy new production is sure to be a hit with any fans of the sci-fi genre and will quickly have viewers wondering if there will be more seasons to come. - Morgan Cormack

39. The Gentlemen

Theo James in The Gentlemen. Netflix

Country estates, chicken suits and cannabis combine in this latest Guy Ritchie venture, which returns to the TV roots that Ritchie had set out for the project ahead of its release as a film back in 2020. In this new eight-part series, we follow Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who is given quite the shock when he inherits his father's sprawling country manor only to find that it's actually home to a staggering cannabis empire.

But things get a lot more complicated when a bunch of dangerous characters want a piece of the operation, leading Eddie to slip further into the criminal underworld that he initially doesn't seem all that cut out for. Featuring well-known faces like Vinnie Jones and Ray Winstone, as well as Max Beesley and Joely Richardson, this is a series that is all too easy to tear through. - Morgan Cormack

40. Beef

Steven Yeun as Danny and Ali Wong as Amy in Beef. Netflix

This comedy-drama series comes from film producing powerhouse A24, whose reputation speaks for itself, meaning you know you're in safe hands. It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and focuses on the aftermath of a road rage incident as two people, Danny and Amy, enter a feud which threatens to destroy their entire lives.

The series balances its tones perfectly, with whip-sharp comic dialogue punctuating the darkness of the story. It is at its heart a deeply existential thought-piece about why we need to open up more and talk about our feelings, rather than letting them consume us – and with two terrific central performances, it sells every aspect of that message.

In case you don't believe us, Beef emerged victorious from the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony, with Yeun and Wong winning awards for their performances as the show was named Best Limited Series. - James Hibbs

41. The Crown

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 6. Netflix/Justin Downing

Of course, the balance between fact and fiction did arguably shift in its later years, but it's still thrilling to get a glimpse behind palace doors and into the private lives of one of the world’s most famous families.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith set the tone with their stunning portrayals of a young Elizabeth and Philip, whose relationship had to survive the pressures of duty and the public gaze, and Vanessa Kirby made the world fall in love with a complex Princess Margaret.

As the years rolled by, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter led the cast into a new era of the monarchy, with Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin bringing to life the difficult marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. For its final two seasons, Imelda Staunton took over in the lead role, while there were key parts for the likes of Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Jonathan Pryce, among others.

Nominated for more awards than the producers can count, this show was a game-changer for Netflix, bringing prestige, acclaim and a whole new audience, who were dipping their toes into streaming service waters for the first time just because they wanted to see The Crown.

Beautifully acted, lavish and with a huge budget, it offers tantalising insight into a world we thought we knew, and people whose lives we’ve followed so closely, from afar. (Check out our season 6 part 2 review for more). - Emma Bullimore/David Craig

42. Friends

The cast of Friends. Warner Bros

The sitcom which launched a thousand copycats and absolutely took over the '90s and early 2000s, Friends really was like lightning in a bottle. The core cast had such great, undeniable chemistry, and everyone suited their role down to the ground. Everyone has their favourite and there's no objective stand-out.

Some may say it dipped off towards the end but, in truth, there was no variation in quality. The show was funny and heartfelt throughout, and while some aspects may now be dated, the series still speaks to timeless themes and a period of life that will be relatable for so many.

Friends has been a hugely popular streaming title for many years – hence why HBO Max paid almost half a billion dollars for its exclusive rights in the US – but the sitcom has seen a surge in recent weeks following the tragic death of Matthew Perry.

His performance as Chandler Bing will go down in comedy history as one of the all-time greats. - James Hibbs/David Craig

43. Sex Education

Mimi Keene as Ruby and Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

There's good news and bad news for Sex Education fans. While the series has thankfully returned to our screens for more of its important messaging, perfect comedic timing and relatable explorations of sex, it is the final outing for the series.

The fourth season may be the final farewell for Sex Education, but it doesn't mean that the series will be short of twists, character development and emotional goodbyes.

In this new season, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) are figuring out what life looks like in their new sixth form and Otis is not only struggling with no longer being the only sex therapist on campus, he also has to contend with being an older sibling and his long distance relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). - Morgan Cormack

44. Top Boy

Sully (Kane Robinson) and Dushane (Ashley Walters) in Top Boy Netflix

The production history behind crime drama Top Boy has been a fascinating one. Originally running for two seasons on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, the series was shelved by the broadcaster in 2014 and looked to have run its course – only for Netflix to step in a number of years later, thanks in large part to interest from Canadian rapper Drake. Now, all five seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson star as Dushane Hill and Sully Sullivan respectively, with the final season seeing the drug bosses forced to confront the devastating impact they've had on the Summerhouse Estate. It's an absorbing, gritty crime drama that makes the most of its location – brilliantly juggling more intimate personal storylines with grander ambitions. The fast-paced concluding chapter is not to be missed. - Patrick Cremona

45. Narcos

Pedro Pascal in Narcos Netflix

If the one-two punch of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian still hasn't satisfied your need for Pedro Pascal content, then perhaps it would be worth circling back to one of the projects that made him a household name.

Debuting not long after the finale of Breaking Bad, it was important for Narcos to distinguish itself from what came before – and it did so with incredible results. Unlike Vince Gilligan's fictional saga, this series is partially grounded in fact, unravelling the extraordinary life of notorious kingpin Pablo Escobar (portrayed by Wagner Moura) from the late 1970s up to his death in 1993.

Pascal plays Javier Peña, another real figure from the case, who is tasked with bringing down Escobar. It's no easy task, with the series offering plenty of thrills as it chronicles the efforts of his team at the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration). A sequel series, titled Narcos: Mexico, followed later. – David Craig

46. Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul Joe Pugliese/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

When Better Call Saul was first announced people were understandably sceptical. Prequels have a shaky history and anyway, how could anything measure up to Breaking Bad?

The answer of course was by standing on its own two feet, while still honouring the past and delivering some of the most nuanced characters of the decade in TV. Bob Odenkirk puts in masterful work as Slippin’ Jimmy McGill, a character so initially detached from the sleazy Saul Goodman that your heart can’t help but break in the knowledge of what he becomes.

The slow-burn series came to an end this year, with legal shenanigans taking more of a back seat to full-on mob warfare. Fans were largely agreed that their long term investment in the series paid off in a big way. - James Hibbs

47. Stranger Things

Netflix Netflix

This '80s-set-and-inspired sci-fi drama turned Netflix’s original series output Upside Down (sorry), becoming a pop culture touchstone and genuine word-of-mouth hit as fans around the world became obsessed with the strange happenings in Hawkins, Indiana.

The meme-ification of this series can sometimes distract from just how warm, fun and scary Stranger Things can be, full of plucky kids, terrifying monsters and laugh-out-loud moments from the outset and continuing through its second, third and fourth seasons.

Originally following the threat of a single monster slipping through from another dimension and facing off with a telekinetic young girl called Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the scope of Stranger Things has widened over the years to take in telepathic Mind-Flayers, teen romance, puberty, fashion, grief AND dastardly Russians – as well as a pretty rousing rendition of Never Ending Story at the end of season 3. - Huw Fullerton

48. Mindhunter

Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter Netflix

David Fincher's terrific psychological thriller series may only have lasted for two seasons but in that time it certainly made its mark. Jonathan Groff stars as FBI agent Holden Ford, who along with his partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) aims to interview serial killers in order to understand their mindset and stop similar perpetrators.

It's a dark and murky series but it still retains a dry sense of humour throughout, while Groff, McCallany and Torv are all on top form. Fincher has said the series is at least done for now, but here's hoping he eventually changes his mind, because this was a smart, intricately crafted thriller the likes of which we don't see all too often. - James Hibbs

49. Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad. AMC

Widely regarded as one of the best series of the 21st century, if not all time, Breaking Bad starts off with a killer premise and then just ramps up and up and up until it reaches one of the most satisfying finales for a long-running series ever.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk - they all put in electric, utterly believable performances as these characters who have all, intentionally or not, got in way over their heads, while Giancarlo Esposito pulls off one of the most memorable villain performances on screen, so much so that it made the star a go-to baddie for huge series such as The Boys and The Mandalorian. - James Hibbs

50. Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Dramas still don't get much more stylish than this. Set in Birmingham between the World Wars, Peaky Blinders follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family – led by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, who has returned from the trenches to take over Birmingham (and beyond).

The show’s writer Steven Knight has built a story around gang warfare, socialism, fascism, poverty, violence, community, class, family, and Tommy Shelby’s constant scramble to beat his enemies and rise to the top. But no matter how far his journey has taken him, the demons are never far behind. - Eleanor Bley Griffiths

51. The Last Kingdom

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom season 5. Netflix

Game of Thrones fans should feel right at home in The Last Kingdom, an action-packed drama series partly inspired by real British history. Alexander Dreymon (American Horror Story) plays fierce warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who was born to a Saxon nobleman but raised among Danish invaders. Torn between these two clashing worlds, he is forced to choose a side as the war for England rages on.

Dreymon is the breakout star of the show, with his roguish character embarking on many compelling quests as he strives to reclaim the land that is rightfully his. David Dawson (Year of the Rabbit) also earned acclaim for his performance as the pious King Alfred, who is both friend and foe to Uhtred at various stages in his life. Their complex bond is an electric component of the first three seasons.

Based on the popular novels by author Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom began life as a BBC Two drama before later converting to a Netflix original. While it’s never enjoyed the hefty budget of George RR Martin’s fantasy epic, the show has nevertheless orchestrated some ambitious battles across its five-season run – with no shortage of swords, horses and, inevitably, blood. - David Craig

52. Ozark

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde in Ozark Steve Dietl/Netflix

Ozark revolves around Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and the obstacles he and his family encounter after joining forces with a Mexican drug cartel. The final season found Marty and Wendy on damage control, trying to stop a grieving Ruth from exacting her vengeance on cartel kingpin Javi. Could their time be finally running out?

With the tiniest wrong move threatening to finish off the entire Byrde family, this enthralling series certainly keeps you hooked, so why not check out Ozark season 4 on Netflix – if nothing else, you’ll enjoy stellar performances from Bateman and Linney. - Molly Moss

53. Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black Netflix

Orange Is the New Black is not only one of Netflix’s most-watched original series, but also its longest - and if that doesn’t tempt you to it, then allow me to continue.

Jenji Kohan’s trailblazing series is famous for breaking boundaries, telling stories of humanity, and its fantastic cast. We follow Taylor Schilling’s Piper Chapman, a 30-something woman who is sentenced to 15 months in a minimum-security prison after smuggling drugs. When she arrives at Litchfield Penitentiary, she finds an eccentric bunch of inmates all with very unique and personal stories to tell.

Alliances are formed, broken and tested throughout the course of the seven seasons, with Piper constantly at the heart of the story. As you continue through the story, you’ll laugh, cry, and have your heart-broken as the series delves into some hard-hitting topics including corruption, prison privatisation, racial discrimination and sexism. To put it simply, Orange Is the New Black is not only unmissable TV, it’s essential viewing. - Helen Daly

Best series to stream on Apple TV

One of the TV drama jewels in Apple TV's crown is undoubtedly Slow Horses, which has now delivered quite the cliffhanger finale for season 5.

Well now, one of Mick Herron's other novels has now been adapted for the small screen, with Down Cemetery Road proving to be another hit of a drama on the platform.

Led by Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, the eight-part series is being released weekly and sees the two women join forces in the aftermath of a perplexing explosion in a close-knit neighbourhood. When one little girl is caught up in the case, there seems to be closed doors and a desire to keep answers to a minimum.

As well as expertly handling some of the non-visible nuances of being a woman (like being gaslit, not believed or deemed 'too emotional'), the series is also incredibly employs enough dry wit to keep you laughing through the episodes.

We also have the second season of Hijack to get excited about, which will be dropping very soon. But in the meantime, we also have eerie sci-fi drama Severance, as well as the latest seasons of Foundation, Silo and Murderbot.

Stop scrolling, start watching!

1. Slow Horses

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner and Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb. Apple TV+

A spy thriller with a comedic edge, Slow Horses follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents led by the slovenly but brilliant Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) – who leaps from the pages of Mick Herron's Slough House series of novels.

Season 5 continues the show's streak of excellence, with tightly plotted intrigue, strong character development, and a perfect balance of humour and suspense, with showrunner Will Smith (not that one) drawing inspiration from Herron's London Rules.

Excellent performances from the likes of Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar and Kristin Scott Thomas are highlights, but it's Oldman who steals the show in what might arguably be his greatest role to date.

2. Down Cemetery Road

Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm and Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

It's natural that many will probably just label Down Cemetery Road as another Slow Horses or perhaps, a female-led version of the spy thriller. If you actually watch the new series, you'll find that while it does have the same signature wit, humour and unexpected twists as Mick Herron's other hit series, it's a drama worth praising on its own merit.

The unlikely pairing of private investigator Zoë and art conservationist Sarah happens when Sarah's close-knit neighbourhood is hit with an unexpected explosion. What starts off as her simply wanting to deliver a handmade card to a young girl that has been hospitalised starts pointing at something a lot more sinister when she realises that everything (and everyone) surrounding the case is frankly quite odd. Is it a cover-up? A government conspiracy?

The search for answers is an action-packed one full of twists and lots of humour. While some of the initial episodes may lean on the slower side, the series as a whole is one that will undoubtedly be one of the best of the year.

3. Severance

Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2 Apple TV+

This psychological thriller explores the disturbing concept of work-life balance taken to the extreme. Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal memories.

Adam Scott stars as Mark, whose dual existence begins to unravel in haunting ways. Season 2 continues the eerie atmosphere and deepens the mystery, with standout direction from Ben Stiller and a five-star critical reception.

4. Silo

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo. Apple TV+

Set in a dystopian future where humanity lives in a giant underground silo, this gripping sci-fi series follows engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) as she uncovers disturbing truths about her society.

Season 2 builds on the tension, introducing new characters and expanding the world and watch out for a brilliant supporting performance from Steve Zahn as the enigmatic and troubled Solo.

5. Foundation

Jared Harris stars in Foundation season 3. Apple TV+

All three seasons of this epic sci-fi series, based on the works of Isaac Asimov, are now available to stream in full, meaning now is the perfect time to catch up, ahead of the already-confirmed season 4.

The series, which stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, follows a band of exiles as they work to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. With strong performances, stunning visuals and a complexity of story which only keeps getting more twisty and intriguing, any sci-fi fan looking for their next binge-watch should look no further.

6. Murderbot

Alexander Skarsgard as SecUnit in Murderbot season 1 Apple TV+

A sci-fi action comedy adapted from Martha Wells’s beloved novella All Systems Red, Murderbot follows a rogue security cyborg (SecUnit), played by Alexander Skarsgård, who hides its sentience while protecting a group of human scientists.

The show balances thrilling action sequences with dry humour and emotional depth, making it a standout for fans of character-driven science fiction, with Skarsgård’s performance widely praised as his best to date.

7. The Studio

Seth Rogen stars in The Studio. Apple TV+

Ripping fun at the Hollywood film industry seems like quite an unexpectedly meta thing for an Apple TV comedy to do, but with a long line of starry cameos and hilarious mishaps, The Studio has come out on top as one of the streamer's shiniest comedic gems.

As a newly appointed studio head, Seth Rogen's Matt Remick must balance his own dedication and love of film with the wants and wishes of everyone around him, resulting in a juggling act of hilarious proportions that will leave you easily binge-watching the series in one go.

8. Chief of War

Jason Momoa stars in Chief of War. Apple TV

Jason Momoa is the creative driving force behind this ambitious historical drama, which takes us to the islands of Hawaii in the fraught years leading up to the arrival of colonisers.

The blockbuster star plays real-life figure Ka'iana, who returns from his travels to warn of the approaching danger, seeking to unite the bitterly opposed kingdoms against the coming forces.

No expense or detail has been spared in this unprecedented depiction of Polynesian history, featuring intricate costumes, sets, hair and make-up as well as entire episodes filmed in the critically endangered language 'Ōlelo Hawai'i.

9. Dark Matter

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter Apple TV+

Based on Blake Crouch’s novel, this sci-fi thriller follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist abducted into an alternate version of his life. The series explores identity, love, and the multiverse with emotional intensity and complex plotting.

Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly deliver standout performances in a show that is both thrilling and deeply romantic. Well worth a watch.

10. Masters of the Air

Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

An epic WWII drama from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Masters of the Air tells the story of the 100th Bomb Group, known for their high casualty rates.

Starring Austin Butler and Callum Turner, the series features breathtaking aerial combat scenes and emotional depth. It's a worthy successor to Band of Brothers, with a five-star rating for its storytelling and production values.

11. Bad Sisters

Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

This dark comedy follows five sisters as they plot to rid themselves of their toxic brother-in-law. With sharp writing and a strong ensemble cast, it manages to blend mystery and humour effortlessly.

It won Best Drama at the 2023 British Academy Television Awards, with Anne-Marie Duff picking up Best Supporting Actress for her excellent turn as Grace.

12. Manhunt

Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton and Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln in Manhunt Apple TV+

This historical drama chronicles the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth. Tobias Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, the Secretary of War, in a slow-burning but emotionally resonant series.

It's garnered praise for its meticulous attention to historical detail, strong performances, and an ability to humanise complex figures from history.

13. Shrinking

Harrison Ford in Shrinking Apple TV+

A therapy-based comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts breaking rules with his clients. Season 2 expands the ensemble and focuses on forgiveness, with standout performances from Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell and Michael Urie.

Very funny and surprisingly heartfelt, this is everyone operating at the peak of their powers.

14. Pachinko

Minha Kim in Pachinko Apple TV+

This epic, sweeping historical drama, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, has been critically acclaimed since its debut, with fans still waiting on tenterhooks to see whether there will be a third season.

It tells a story across a vast canvas, following four generations of a Korean family between 1915 and 1989, with a critical moment coming in 1931, when one woman, Sunja, leaves her family in Korea to start a new life in Osaka, Japan.

It may not be the flashiest drama or the most star-studded on Apple TV, but if you're looking for a stunningly realised historical piece, with compelling characters, superb performances and a soulful spirit, then look no further.

15. Time Bandits

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in Time Bandits Apple TV+

A family-friendly adventure series co-created by Taika Waititi, Time Bandits follows a group of time-travelling thieves and an 11-year-old history enthusiast, Kevin.

Each episode explores different historical periods in a whimsical tone and Lisa Kudrow leads the cast with charm – all in all, it's a worthy successor to the classic 1981 film.

16. The Buccaneers

While many of us wait patiently for the fourth season of Bridgerton, there's actually another period drama gem that boasts the same levels of drama, raunch and show-stopping style.

The Buccaneers, which has just finished airing its second season, follows a group of American girls who travel to London in the 1870s in hope of more.

Now settled in the capital, these women must navigate new scandals, characters like Leighton Meester's Nell, as well as the regular romantic highs and lows of life.

17. The Last Frontier

Jason Clarke stars in The Last Frontier. Apple TV+

If you miss the heightened, high-concept action flicks of the '80s and '90s, The Last Frontier should prove to be an enjoyable throwback – even if it takes itself rather more seriously than the genre's most playful entries.

Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer) leads the cast as US Marshal Frank Remnick, who is faced with a far from ordinary day on the job when a cohort of dangerous convicts crash land just outside his remote Alaskan town.

Expect secrets to be exposed and epic stunts to be pulled off, with Netflix's Extraction director Sam Hargrave and The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp among the key creatives behind this ambitious thrill ride.

18. Sunny

Rashida Jones stars in Sunny. Apple TV+

This sci-fi mystery stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, a woman who teams up with a domestic robot to investigate her family’s disappearance. Set in a near-future Japan, Sunny blends dark comedy, emotional storytelling, and social commentary on AI.

In a competitive field, it's been hailed by fans as a standout in Apple’s sci-fi offerings.

19. Presumed Innocent

Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent. Apple TV+

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this legal thriller as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor accused of murdering his colleague and former lover. Based on the novel by Scott Turow, the series explores themes of guilt, power, and truth.

Gyllenhaal’s performance is, as ever, stellar, with the drama of the courtroom alongside the character study making it a gripping watch.

20. Criminal Record

Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

This police thriller stars Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi as detectives on opposite sides of a reopened murder case, exploring generational divides in policing and the legacy of institutional corruption.

Critics praised the lead performances and the show’s nuanced handling of social issues, calling it a gripping and timely drama.

21. Dope Thief

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in Dope Thief Apple TV+

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura star in this thriller from executive producer and director Ridley Scott, about two friends living in Philadelphia who find themselves on the run, after a scam in which they pose as DEA agents to rob drug dealers goes awry.

Intense and comic in equal measure, the series lags a little in the middle but really comes into its own towards the end. Regardless, Henry and Moura are both exceptional throughout.

22. Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Ted Lasso was one of Apple TV's first breakout series, with Jason Sudeikis taking on the charming and eternally optimistic Ted Lasso - an American football coach who is hired to manage AFC Richmond.

While it seems like a feat that won't be accomplished, the team prove naysayers wrong. With a top-notch cast and loveable characters no one could forget, Ted Lasso is a must-watch, with a fourth season on the way.

23. Platonic

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in Platonic. Apple TV+

The Studio may be the buzziest show starring Seth Rogen on Apple TV, but it wasn't the first. No, that was Platonic, a very different type of show but one that's no less enjoyable and laugh-out-loud funny.

The series, which has just returned for its second season, sees Rogen re-teaming with his Bad Neighbours co-star Rose Byrne, as the duo play old friends from college who have drifted apart and taken very different paths in life. When Rogen's character Will gets divorced, he and Byrne's Sylvia reconnect, but it brings a whole heap of chaos into both of their lives.

The comedy is firmly out of Rogen's playbook, with lots of improvisation and hijinks. However, when something works, it works, and here Rogen and Byrne are both on top form with the material. It's also refreshing to see a comedy which is firmly not a will-they-won't-they, we already know they won't, even if their friendship is too close for some of the show's other characters to handle.

24. Black Bird

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene in Black Bird. Apple

While Taron Egerton most recently starred in Smoke, the Rocketman actor previously made his Apple TV series debut with Black Bird, from the same team he's reunited with on the recent arson investigator drama. This series, though, sees Egerton star as the confident Jimmy Keene, who gets slapped with a 10-year prison sentence for dealing drugs.

However, when he's offered a deal of a lifetime from the FBI, he can't quite resist. The deal involves befriending killer Larry Hall in order to illicit a confession that can be used to charge him, but the cat-and-mouse nature of the entire series keeps you hanging on, leaving you curious to see whether Jimmy succeeds in the unthinkable task.

While the very nature of the series being based on a remarkable true story is enough to pique anyone's interest, the real reason you'll want to tune into this drama is for the simple fact that both Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser are phenomenal in the leading roles, as well as the heartbreaking Ray Liotta in what was to be his last small-screen role before his death in 2022.

25. The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as Bradley and Alex in The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Since it launched in 2019, Apple TV has made all manner of star-studded series, but this satirical drama – one of the platform's original launch shows – still takes some beating when it comes to the sheer volume of A-list talent.

Led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the cast has also included the likes of Billy Crudup, Steve Carell and Jon Hamm at various points throughout its run, and some more big names – including Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons – are joining for the currently airing fourth run.

Set in the world of morning television news, the first season focused on the #MeToo movement – following allegations of sexual misconduct made against the male co-anchor of the titular programme. Subsequent runs have spotlighted a number of other recent talking points, and have garnered mixed critical receptions, but the show has remained popular with viewers.

26. Trying

Rafe Spall as Jason and Esther Smith as Nikki in Trying. Apple

This comedy series has now been acquired by the BBC, as it has already been renewed for a fifth season on Apple TV, making it one of the streamer's longest-running series. There's a reason for that.

The charming, funny, warm-hearted series stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as a couple Nikki and Jason, who at the start of the run are struggling to conceive a child, and look to adopt. The most recent fourth season jumped forwards six years and charted their lives as parents, struggling with the usual trials and tribulations that come with raising children.

Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Siân Brooke and Darren Boyd, the series is a delightful watch, featuring optimism and hope but not being afraid to delve into more difficult topics and circumstances.

Best series to watch on Disney Plus

There are plenty of new and beloved series to get stuck into on Disney Plus, only proving that the streamer really does have something for everyone.

It's the season of long nights and great thrillers so there's really no better time for Murdaugh: Death in the Family to have landed on our screens. The five-part series digs into the once-respected legal dynasty family as they're faced with tragedy, scandal and death that will leave viewers that are unaware with the real-life story reeling.

In the vein of series to get lost in, Only Murders in the Building has just wrapped up its fifth season with yet another surprising finale that paves the way for a sixth instalment. There's also fantastical period drama Washington Black and culinary migraine The Bear, as well as The Stolen Girl and word-of-mouth hit High Potential.

1. Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh and Will Harrison as Buster Murdaugh. Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr

It's one of the most perplexing true crime stories and was covered in Netflix's very own documentary series, but this dramatisation seeks to bring the story to a whole new audience. Starring the likes of Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke, the new drama follows the story of the rich Southern family who were part of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties.

But their life starts to unravel when their youngest son Paul is involved in a fatal boat crash, which proves to be just the start of a six-year string of heartbreaking incidents that leave many dead.

If you've already watched the documentary and are familiar with the case, this drama digs a little deeper into some of the interpersonal dynamics and fictionalises scenes, painting a wider picture of this once illustrious family.

2. Marvel Zombies

A zombified version of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Marvel Zombies. Disney Plus

This animated miniseries has been a long time coming, spawning out of a popular episode in the very first season of Marvel's What If...?, which debuted all the way back in the summer of 2021.

That fateful chapter imagined a nightmarish parallel universe in which the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are transformed into ravenous flesh-eating undead – that is, all but a scrappy band of survivors.

Among the group is Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), with plenty more favourites appearing among the brainless hordes they have to fend off.

Across four episodes, expect a whistle-stop tour of the post-apocalyptic landscape and a suspenseful story as our underdog crew attempt to turn the tide on their twisted fate. Parents be warned: it's rated 16 and over!

3. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Grace Van Patten and Giuseppe De Domenico as Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Disney

The story of Amanda Knox – who, in 2007, was wrongly accused and later convicted of the murder of fellow student – is arguably one of the most controversial cases of the last 20 years, and this dramatisation seeks to shine new light on the saga.

Executed produced by Knox herself – and based on her own memoir – the series stars Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies star Grace Van Patten in the title role, and examines Knox's mental state during the traumatic ordeal.

It also asks broader questions about the media coverage and public reaction to the case, with the episodes releasing weekly on the platform until the finale on 1st October 2025.

4. Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building season 4. Disney/Eric McCandless

This comedy-mystery series – which stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as three true-crime enthusiasts who keep find themselves at the centre of a real murder cases – recently returned for its fifth season.

The witty and engaging series has emerged as a fan favourite for good reason, which each season adding more and more big names to its cast – with Oscar winners Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz among the latest A-listers to follow in the footsteps of Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and the rest.

Season 5 sees the lead trio investigate the suspected murder of their building's old doorman Lester, which once again takes them to some pretty dangerous places....

5. Alien: Earth

Sydney Chandler as Wendy in Alien: Earth Patrick Brown/FX

Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley brings us this new eight-part series, which marks a number of firsts for the Alien franchise. Not only is it the first series in the horror franchise, but it also sees us visit this universe's version of Earth for the first time, and centres around the first ever hybrids – human children whose minds have been uploaded to synthetic bodies.

Leading the cast as one of these hybrids, Wendy, is Sydney Chandler, who gives a stellar performance as the character who is coming to terms with her new existence. Also in key roles are the likes of Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther and Babou Ceesay.

The series has a lot on its mind, with plenty of ruminations on humanity, AI and capitalism, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still also feature its fair share of action and gore. In fact, not only do the xenomorphs feature front and centre, but the show also introduces a collection of new creepy creatures as additions to the Alien mythos.

6. Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda Marvel Animation / Disney

This latest series from Marvel Animation has been executive produced by Ryan Coogler, and looks to expand the world of Wakanda that he introduced us to in both Black Panther and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The four-part season follows a host of different characters, and tells different stories from throughout the nation's history. Its anthology structure with only minor connections means fans can dip in and out of episodes, and they don't need to have any prior knowledge of other MCU projects.

Instead, they can simply enjoy some fun historical tales, allow themselves to be seeped in the world of Wakanda, and to enjoy some stunning animation.

7. Washington Black

Eddie Karanja and Tom Ellis star in Washington Black. Hulu / Disney / Chris Reardon

Newly added to Disney Plus, the streamer brings Esi Edugyan's celebrated novel Washington Black to screen.

The story follows the epic journey of a former slave as he is taken under his wing by an eccentric inventor. In the series, viewers visit Washington Black in two points of his life, as a child (played by Eddie Karanja) and as a young man (played by Ernest Kingsley Jr).

Alongside the two leads are TV staples Tom Ellis and Sterling K Brown, who co-star as Titch Wilde and Medwin Harris, two older men who serve as mentors to the titular character at pivotal stages of his life.

8. Shōgun

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun. Colin Bentley/FX

This epic historical drama was original billed as a limited series, but after it went on to receive critical acclaim and a substantial number of awards, it's perhaps no surprise that it is now returning for a second and third season.

Based on James Clavell's 1975 novel of the same name, it follows John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor who gets shipwrecked off the coat of Japan, and Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a ruler facing off dangerous rivals. With breathtaking scope and compelling central performances, it's a drama unlike almost any other we've seen on TV.

9. Ironheart

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams in Marvel's Ironheart. Marvel / Disney

Ryan Coogler's recent work on Sinners has certainly catapulted the filmmaker onto more people's radars, but of course, Coogler has long been known as the brains behind Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda Forever. Coogler takes on an executive producer role in this new series, which takes place after the events of the second film.

Focusing on young inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), she is determined to make her mark on the world but soon becomes enraptured with the charming Parker Robbins aka 'the Hood' (Anthony Ramos).

10. Rivals

David Tennant, Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner in Rivals. Disney+

Across eight episodes, we're taken on a sex-filled jaunt through the '80s as we're propelled into the world of independent television. Sure, most people who don't work within that industry won't know the ins and outs of what it takes to be a big broadcaster, but, like any good series, Rivals chucks us headfirst into the world of TV by way of more relatable themes such as loyalty, power and greed.

In a world obsessed with monetary value and male-dominated workplaces, Rivals creates this shiny fictional setting that isn't actually too far off the mark of reality. - Morgan Cormack

11. A Thousand Blows

Stephen Graham and Malachi Kirby in A Thousand Blows. Disney/Robert Viglasky

Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham lead this Victorian era boxing drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, which follows a newly immigrated man from Jamaica who makes his mark in London. It's a slow-burn of a series, but it builds to a thrilling climax, has style to spare and features some brilliantly complex characters.

12. Rematch

Leo Pinter / Disney Plus

This six-part drama revisits the landmark 1997 chess showdown between world champion Garry Kasparov and IBM’s supercomputer Deep Blue. Christian Cooke stars as Kasparov, capturing the intensity and psychological warfare of a man facing off against a machine designed to defeat him. With scenes set inside both the tech giant’s inner sanctum and Kasparov’s personal world, Rematch explores the human cost of technological ambition and the dawning age of artificial intelligence. A compelling watch with real-world resonance.

13. Andor

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2. Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

A standout in the Star Wars universe, Andor follows Cassian Andor in the early days of the rebellion. The series explores his transformation into the hardened operative later seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Not only does it delve into the origins of the resistance, but it also offers a compelling look at the inner workings and cruelty of the Empire.

14. The Stolen Girl

Holliday Grainger as Rebecca Walsh/Nina Thibault in The Stolen Girl. Matt Squire/Disney+

This five-part psychological thriller stars Denise Gough as Elisa Blix, a mother whose daughter vanishes after a sleepover. What begins as a simple playdate spirals into a chilling mystery when the host's home turns out to be a rental and all traces of them disappear. The series is a must-watch for fans of intense, emotional crime dramas.

15. Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who moonlights as the vigilante Daredevil. In this action-packed Marvel series, Murdock confronts crime lord Wilson Fisk, who is attempting to take over New York City through political power. The series combines legal drama with superhero action and personal stakes.

16. Paradise

Sterling K Brown in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Paradise is a political thriller centred on a Secret Service agent who becomes a suspect in the sudden death of the US president. With a strong cast and a tense storyline, the show offers a gripping narrative full of twists and intrigue.

17. High Potential

High Potential. Disney/Pamela Littky

Inspired by the French-Belgian series HPI, this drama follows Morgan, a cleaner with a genius IQ who becomes a consultant for the LAPD. Her unorthodox methods and sharp mind shake up the department, leading to both friction and breakthroughs in criminal investigations.

18. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew.

Set in the Star Wars universe, this series follows a group of children lost in space. The synopsis reads: reads: "When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

19. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney Plus

This animated series offers a new take on the beloved superhero, adding to Disney Plus’s growing collection of Marvel content suitable for younger audiences while still proving engaging for long-time fans.

20. Say Nothing

Lola Petticrew in Say Nothing. FX

Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s best-selling book, this historical drama explores Northern Ireland during The Troubles. It begins with the 1972 disappearance of Jean McConville and spans four decades, examining the lives affected by the conflict.

21. Agatha All Along

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. Marvel/Disney

A spin-off from WandaVision, this series follows Agatha Harkness as she attempts to reclaim her powers. Teaming up with a cursed teenager and assembling a coven, Agatha navigates a magical gauntlet in a fantastical journey through the Witches’ Road.

22. Loki

Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Disney Plus

The God of Mischief returns in this time-hopping Marvel series. Loki is recruited by an organisation to track down a dangerous variant disrupting the timeline, leading to a mix of action, humour and existential questions.

23. The Bear

The Bear. FX/Disney Plus

In this comedy-drama, a celebrated chef returns to Chicago to take over his family's struggling sandwich shop. The series explores grief, ambition, and the chaos of the culinary world with sharp writing and strong performances.

24. Shardlake

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell in Shardlake. Disney Plus/YouTube

Set in Tudor England, this four-part thriller follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake as he investigates a murder in a remote monastery. Working under Thomas Cromwell, Shardlake must navigate hostility and secrecy to uncover the truth.

25. X-Men '97

Mr Sinister in X-Men 97. Marvel/Disney+

Reviving the beloved 1990s animated series, X-Men '97 picks up after the loss of Professor Xavier. The remaining X-Men face new threats and internal divisions as they fight to protect a world that fears them.

26. Atlanta

Brian Tyree Henry as Al and Donald Glover as Earn in Atlanta. FX

There aren't quite words to describe the rollercoaster journey of Atlanta, the surrealist comedy-drama that initially premiered on FX back in 2016. Created and starring Donald Glover, the cast is positively star-studded with the ensemble including Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz, as well as appearances from the likes of Liam Neeson, Alexander Skarsgård and songwriter Jai Paul.

Generally, the series focuses on Earn (Glover) and Al's (Henry) journey to hip-hop stardom, shining a light on the hurdles they face in the industry. Really though, the series is known for its short storytelling capabilities, catapulting viewers into various plots that examine race, identity and class and also boasting plenty of standalone episodes that will linger with you long after watching.

27. Karen Pirie

Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie. ITV

While originally a release on ITV, as part of the cross-streamer collaboration, Disney Plus is now home to crime drama Karen Pirie.

Adapted from Val McDermid's novels, the series follows the titular character who has been promoted to Police Scotland's Historic Cases Unit, and in season 1, she reopens the cold case of a murdered barmaid and soon unearths flaws in the original 1995 inquiry.

28. Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Monica Dolan as Jo Hamilton in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. ITV Studios/ITV

This four-part drama originally aired on ITV last year, and since its release, it has continued to show just how dramas are often the perfect medium to affect change when it comes to real-world issues. Since its release, there has been all kinds of justice that has prevailed (as well as awards for the show).

The sympathy-inducing series lays out the raw human emotions at the heart of the submostpasters and mistresses' plight, exposing the scandal of many being wrongly accused of fraud and theft due to errors caused by a faulty IT system. With scene-stealing performances from the likes of Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and Will Mellor, you'll be hard pressed not to feel incensed after watching.

Best series to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Prime Video continues to offer an extensive and ever-evolving catalogue of series for UK viewers, from original series to acquired gems.

If you're looking for the kind of soapy, twisted thriller that will keep you gripped through its episodes then look no further than The Girlfriend.

Led by House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke and House of Cards's Robin Wright, the series follows Laura (Wright) whose life is seemingly perfect but starts to unravel when her boyfriend's new girlfriend Cherry (Cooke) starts ingratiating herself into the family.

Elsewhere on the platform there's also high-octane drama Butterfly, which stars Hollywood star Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty (It's What's Inside).

There's also the likes of Ballard, The Assassin and Fear, as well as all seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, The Wheel of Time and plenty more.

1. The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss as June. Disney/Steve Wilkie

Elisabeth Moss stars in this haunting dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Set in a theocratic future America where women are enslaved for reproduction, the series is both powerful and disturbing. With the sixth and final season now airing, now is the perfect time to revisit or discover the earlier seasons and catch up, with all available on Prime Video.

2. The Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Season 3 of this high fantasy series is now available. Based on Robert Jordan’s novels, it follows Moiraine as she leads five young people on a dangerous journey, believing one of them may be the prophesied Dragon Reborn. The show blends magic, prophecy, and epic battles in a richly imagined world.

3. Invincible

Invincible season 3. Prime Video

This adult animated series centres on a teenager whose father is the world’s most powerful superhero. With its intense action and emotional depth, Invincible offers a fresh take on the superhero genre.

4. The Boys

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler in The Boys. Prime Video

A dark and brutal twist on the superhero narrative, The Boys explores what happens when heroes abuse their powers. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, it’s a violent, satirical, and gripping watch.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Peter Mullan as Durin III in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon MGM Studios

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this fantasy epic explores the Second Age of Middle-earth. With stunning visuals and expansive storytelling, it’s a must-watch for fans of Tolkien's universe.

6. Fallout

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten in Fallout. Amazon MGM Studios

Based on the popular video game series, Fallout follows Lucy, a young woman emerging from a nuclear bunker into a devastated world. Her journey intersects with a soldier and a bounty hunter in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. This sci-fi blends survival, mystery, and action in a unique setting.

7. The Rig

Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig season 1. Prime Video

Set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, this mystery thriller stars Emily Hampshire and Iain Glen. When a strange fog cuts the crew off from the mainland, strange occurrences begin to unfold, creating a tense and eerie atmosphere.

8. Fear

Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod in Fear. Prime Video

Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod headline this psychological thriller. A family moves to Glasgow seeking peace, only to find themselves targeted by a threatening neighbour. The series explores paranoia, fear, and the breakdown of trust.

9. Cruel Intentions

John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell. Prime Video

In this seductive drama, scheming step-siblings Caroline and Lucien plot to maintain their power by manipulating the US vice president’s daughter. With a cast including Zac Burgess and Sarah Catherine Hook, it’s a modern tale of ambition and deceit.

10. Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Molly-Mae. Prime Video

This documentary series follows reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague as she navigates life and motherhood following her break-up with boxer Tommy Fury. It offers an intimate look at her personal journey and public persona.

11. A Very Royal Scandal

Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal. Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

Told from a different perspective than the earlier drama Scoop, this series revisits the infamous BBC Newsnight interview with the Duke of York. It provides a new lens on a royal controversy that captivated the public.

12. My Lady Jane

Michael Workéyè and Emily Bader in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

This historical fantasy reimagines the fate of Lady Jane Grey, who in this version doesn’t lose her head after nine days as queen. Instead, she seizes her destiny in a lively tale full of romance and intrigue.

13. Batman: Caped Crusader

Eric Morgan Stuart plays Commissioner Gordon in Batman: Caped Crusader. Prime Video

An animated series created by JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm, this dark reimagining of Gotham sees Batman battling deranged criminals, including Clayface and Harley Quinn. It’s a stylish, noir-inspired take on the iconic hero.

14. Those About to Die

Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian. 2024 Peacock TV

A sword and sandals epic directed by Roland Emmerich, this series is set in 79 AD Rome. With Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, it explores political intrigue, gladiatorial combat, and the construction of the Colosseum.

15. Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5. Paramount Plus

This animated series offers a comedic look at the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. It’s a light-hearted addition to the Star Trek universe, full of charm and clever sci-fi twists.

16. Outer Range

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott in Outer Range. Prime Video

Josh Brolin stars as a Wyoming rancher who stumbles upon a mysterious void on his land. This thriller blends family drama with supernatural mystery.

17. 99

The '99 treble-winning Manchester United team. Prime Video

This documentary series recounts Manchester United’s historic 1999 treble-winning season. A must-watch for football fans, it celebrates one of the sport’s most iconic achievements.

18. Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon MGM Studios

Jeremy Clarkson’s attempt to run a farm in the British countryside continues to amuse and surprise. The series offers both humour and insight into the challenges of modern farming.

19. Ballard

Maggie Q as Renée Ballard and Michael Mosley as Ted Rawls in Ballard. Patrick Wymore/Prime Video

This Bosch spin-off series had some pretty big boots to fill but with twists, turns and cliffhangers galore, Ballard has stormed onto the scene and gripped viewers almost instantly. Maggie Q heads up the series as Renée Ballard, tasked to lead the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division. While she's determined at uncovering more about these long forgotten cases, she soon finds out that there's a wider LAPD corruption plot at play.

20. The Assassin

Freddie Highmore as Edward and Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Robert Viglasky

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore lead the cast of this tense thriller as mother and son duo, Julie and Edward. A retired assassin herself, Julie hopes to repair an estranged relationship with her son when their lives are put into jeopardy and they both must work together for their survival.

21. Butterfly

Daniel Dae Kim in Butterfly Juhan Noh/Prime

Butterfly is Prime Video's latest addition to its long catalogue of spy thrillers. Based on a series of graphic novels created by Arash Amel, the series follows David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), a former US intelligence operative living in South Korea whose past threatens his life and his family.

22. The Girlfriend

Robin Wright stars in The Girlfriend. Christopher Raphael / Prime Video

When a new girlfriend comes on the scene, Robin Wright's Laura is left disarmed when she starts to spot a number of coincidences and half-truths. Is Cherry who she says she is or is she simply putting her best foot forward to become part of the wealthy family? The clever two-pronged narrative in which the series is told throws up all manner of possibilities about who is the unreliable narrator, leaving viewers speculating about the truth till the very end.

Add your favourite shows to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out our best movies on Netflix, best Netflix comedies and best Netflix horror movies.

Take a look at our best Disney Plus shows guide or best Disney Plus movies.

Here are all the best series on Apple TV and best Apple TV movies.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.