It's been a year since Rivals was renewed for a second season but at long last, we have a first look at the brand new episodes thanks to Disney+.

The first season ended on quite the dramatic cliffhanger for David Tennant's Lord Tony Baddingham – the last we saw of him was being clubbed over the head with an award by his lover and Corinium producer Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams).

So, something tells us he's out for revenge in a major way this time round, and we can see Tony in a new picture above, this time looking sterner than ever as he's walking away from his helicopter.

Other first-look images of the Rivals cast show us Williams's Cameron who appears to be at some kind of meeting, while Aidan Turner's Declan O'Hara is seen standing by a camper van, wearing a similarly hued t-shirt that matches the vehicle to a T.

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook in Rivals season 2. Disney Plus

The final image shows Bella Maclean's Taggie O'Hara and Alex Hassell's Rupert Campbell-Black sneaking a moment together in a pantry. Seeing as the pair confessed their feelings for one another in the finale, it doesn't look as though they've made any strides to making their relationship public.

As Rupert and Taggie's father Declan had already discussed all of this (with Rupert assuring Declan that he wouldn't go near his daughter romantically), it's possible that Rupert and Taggie's relationship could very well lead to an implosion for Declan and Rupert's working relationship.

Adrian Turner as Declan O'Hara in Rivals season 2. Disney Plus

If one thing's for certain, these images have only further piqued our interest for the new season and it really can't come soon enough. While we don't have a confirmed release date for Rivals season 2 just yet, we do know that the season will premiere in 2026.

It's been teased that the new episodes will pack "even more wit, desire, and jaw-dropping twists. Power struggles intensify, rivalries deepen and ambition pushes loyalties to the brink."

Bella Maclean and Alex Hassell in Rivals season 2. Disney Plus

Currently filming in the UK, the new season will be coming after the sad death of Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper, who also served as an executive producer on the series, previously describing it as an "absolutely wonderful" adaptation.

The new season's synopsis reads: "Set in the stunning Cotswolds countryside and against the backdrop of the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second instalment reunites the all-star cast who captivated fans and critics, while introducing some exciting new faces.

"Following last season’s dramatic cliffhanger with Tony’s fate hanging in the balance, Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivalled."

We already know that Rutshire is set to welcome in some new faces as well, as it was previously announced that Rupert Everett and Hayley Atwell had been cast in key roles.

Atwell is set to play Helen Gordon, Rupert's ex-wife and the mother of his daughters, and Everett is set to take on the role of Malise Gordon, her new husband and Rupert's former show-jumping coach.

As for other new stars, Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt and Jonny Weldon are all joining Rivals season 2 too.

Rivals season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.