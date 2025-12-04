Jill Halfpenny's new Paramount+ thriller Girl Taken, which was previously announced as Baby Doll, is just around the corner, with the release date for the series now having been confirmed.

The six-part series will debut on 8th January 2026, and to go along with the announcement Paramount has also released a host of first-look images.

The images introduce us to Jill Halfpenny's Eve, as well as her daughters Lily and Abby, played by Tallulah and Delphi Evans, and Alfie Allen as teacher - plus abductor and abuser - Rick Hansen.

The series, which has been based on the novel Baby Doll by Hollie Overton, follows the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, the former of whom is abducted from their quiet rural English town by beloved local teacher Rick.

Alfie Allen as Rick Hanson in Girl Taken. Paramount+

The synopsis for the series says: "After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes - only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. The world she longed to return to has moved on without her.

Delphi Evans as Abby Riser, Tallulah Evans as Lily Riser and Jill Halfpenny as Eve Riser in Girl Taken. Paramount+

"As Abby, Lily and their mother Eve struggle to rebuild their family, they must confront the lasting damage and the terrifying reality that Rick is still out there, determined to control the narrative and evade justice. Raw and emotionally charged, Girl Taken is a gripping exploration of trauma, resilience, sisterhood, and the high cost of reclaiming one’s life."

Tallulah Evans as Lily Riser in Girl Taken. Paramount+

As well as Halfpenny, Allen and Tallulah and Delphi Evans, the series will also star Vikash Bhai (Virdee), Niamh Walsh (Smother), Levi Brown (This Town), Victoria Ekanoye (The Turkish Detective), Holly Atkins (MobLand) and Kiran Krishnakumar (What it Feels Like For a Girl).

The series has been adapted from Overton's novel by David Turpin (The Cuckoo), Suzanne Cowie (The Good Ship Murder) and Nessah Muthy (Grantchester), while Laura Way (Maxine) and Bindu de Stoppani (Beyond Paradise) direct.

Tallulah Evans as Lily Riser in Girl Taken. Paramount+

Girl Taken will debut on Paramount Plus on Thursday 8th January 2026. Season 1 is available to stream on now. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Girl Taken will debut on Paramount Plus on Thursday 8th January 2026.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.