Eight years later, she manages to escape and reunite with her twin sister Abby and her mother Eve, but readjusting to life after her ordeal brings its own challenges.

Real-life sisters Tallulah and Delphi Evans star as Lily and Abby, and are joined by a star-studded supportive cast including Jill Halfpenny (The Feud) as their mother, and Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen as Rick, the teacher who abducted Lily, and who is trying to evade justice.

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. HBO

The cast is rounded out by Vikash Bhai (Limbo, Virdee), Niamh Walsh (Smother, Jamestown), Levi Brown (This Town, Invasion), Victoria Ekanoye (The Turkish Detective, The Royals, Coronation Street), Holly Atkins (MobLand, Criminal Justice) and Kiran Krishnakumar (What It Feels Like for a Girl, Everything Now).

The series has been penned by David Turpin, Suzanne Cowie and Nessah Muthy, while Laura Way (The Serial Killer’s Wife) and Bindu de Stoppani (Beyond Paradise) are on directing duties.

Paramount+ boss Sebastian Cardwell said: "Baby Doll (w/t) is the kind of thrilling, emotionally rich storytelling we’re proud to champion on Paramount+ UK & Ireland.

"With a brilliant creative team and a gripping narrative at its heart, this series is set to be a standout addition to our original drama slate."

Executive producer Suzi McIntosh, added: "We are hugely proud to be bringing Hollie Overton’s original, compelling and successful novel Baby Doll (w/t) to screen.

"Its dark psychological storytelling full of twists and turns keeps us on the edge of our seats throughout. This is Clapperboard’s first global Paramount + collaboration and we could not be more excited."

